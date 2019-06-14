More Health:

June 14, 2019

This blogger reminds us that trendy labels on foods don't mean they are healthier

'Gluten-free' and 'meatless' are not synonymous with healthy

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Healthy Eating Trends
misleading healthy food Phuong Tran/Unsplash

Be sure to check ingredients labels even if something is labeled to fit with your diet — it might not be as healthy as you thought.

These days, it’s very easy to get caught up in food trends.

If all of your friends (and people on the internet) are talking about a certain diet all the time, and you happen to see a food item in the store labeled to be cohesive with that diet, it’s easy to think you’re doing the “right” thing by jumping on board that diet yourself with the "right" foods.

But did you actually look at the label? Are the ingredients really healthy or are they artificial sounding?

RELATED READ: A protein-rich twist on this veggie-based BBQ side dish

Amanda Meixner, an Instagram “food expert” who publishes food facts, meal prep tips and non-toxic lifestyle tips on her profile, @meowmeix, published an infographic on Friday that really puts this into perspective.

View this post on Instagram

Which burger(s) would you choose? 🍔 . Personally, I’m a grass-fed beef or black bean burger kinda gal. . I wanted to clear something up. Just because a brand is labeled “meatless” or things like “gluten free” doesn’t mean it’s the healthier, more nutritious choice. The meatless choice is more of a personal ethical choice as quality meats have their own set of benefits 🙌 . Now, there’s a reason “beyond” burger or the impossible burger has those names, because there’s no way you can recreate meat from plants without all kinds of crazy processing, questionable ingredients and extra additives. That doesn’t mean you can’t have it as a tasty treat especially if you fall in the vegan or vegetarian camps. . If you’re looking at what would be a better choice on a regular basis, something like a homemade black bean burger would be more nutritious and minimally processed. I personally thought the homemade recipe I used was delicious 😋 . Lastly, if you’re like me and like to incorporate meats into your diet, I try to opt for grass-fed beef and pasture raised animals when I can because it’s better for us ❤️ . Inspired by @maxlugavere’s recent post. . Hope you found this helpful! Amanda . . . . . #cleaneating #healthyeating #nutrition #cleaneats #mealprep #foodprep #fitfood #protein #weightloss #mealplan #paleo #healthychoices #mealprepsunday #healthyfood #mealprepping #macros #mealprepmonday #flexibledieting #iifym #instahealth #plantbased #glutenfree #vegetarian #meals #healthyliving #healthylifestyle

A post shared by Amanda Meixner (@meowmeix) on

In the caption, Meixner asks her followers which burger they usually opt for, adding that she’s “a grass-fed beef or black bean burger kinda gal.”

“I wanted to clear something up. Just because a brand is labeled 'meatless' or things like 'gluten free' doesn’t mean it’s the healthier, more nutritious choice,” she goes on to say.

She then explains that the ultra-trendy Beyond burger or, the comparable Impossible burger, names are quite indicative of their healthfulness. Meixner goes on to say “there’s no way you can recreate meat from plants without all kinds of crazy processing, questionable ingredients and extra additives. “

Ultimately, the point of this post is to point out that just because a food is trending or is made to fit a certain diet, doesn’t mean you need to eat it or that it is healthy at all. Meixner offers an alternative to the processed meat-less burgers in the way of a simple homemade veggie burger with just black beans, quinoa, onion, flaxseed and seasonings.

Of course, there are health and environmental benefits to avoiding meat, regardless if it is highly processed or not.

