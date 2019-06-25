More Health:

June 25, 2019

Antibacterial has negative impact on bone health — especially in women

Triclosan increases women's risk of developing osteoporosis, study finds

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Women's Health Bones
triclosan osteoporosis women Mike Mozart/Flickr

Triclosan is often used in antibacterial soaps, toothpaste and more.

A first-of-its-kind study published Tuesday has tied triclosan — an antibacterial chemical — to human bone health, especially in women.

According to the study published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, women exposed to triclosan are more likely to develop osteoporosis, a common porous bone disease.

Triclosan is a somewhat controversial substance. The study defines it as an “endocrine-disrupting chemical being widely used as an antibacterial in consumer goods and personal care products, including soaps, hand sanitizers, toothpaste, and mouthwash.”

RELATED READ: Alcohol is risk factor for breast cancer — and few women know that

Triclosan exposure can occur via use in personal care products or contaminated water, researchers said. The FDA already has banned the substance from hand sanitizer and toothpaste products.

“Laboratory studies have demonstrated that triclosan may have potential to adversely affect the bone mineral density in cell lines or in animals. However, little is known about the relationship between triclosan and human bone health,” said the study’s author, Yingjun Li, Ph.D., of Hangzhou Medical College School of Public Health in China. “As far as we know, this is the first epidemiological study to investigate the association between triclosan exposure with bone mineral density and osteoporosis in a nationally representative sample from U.S. adult women."

In the study, researchers looked at data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey involving 1,848 women. They were able to draw the parallel between the substance and bone health because the participants with higher levels of triclosan in their urine had a better chance of “bone issues.”

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Women's Health Bones China Antiseptic

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

10 reasons the Washington team will be a dumpster fire this season
062519DanielSnyder

Business

Deptford Don Pablo's Mexican restaurant abruptly closes
Don Pablos Deptford

Opinion

Natalie Egenolf: After unwarranted criticism of Reid, KC radio host needs a lesson in empathy
Andy-Reid-Chiefs_062519_usat

Healthy Eating

Americans are still eating too much potentially carcinogenic processed meat
processed meat fish consumption

Wildlife

Young minke whale dies after getting trapped in Jersey Shore marina
Sandy Hook Bay Marine

Odd News

Why do so many couples wear matching T-shirts at Disney World?
Matching T-shirts

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved