Trump teases nomination announcement at Army-Navy game, protests planned

December 07, 2018
President Donald Trump will be at Lincoln Financial Field Saturday for the annual Army-Navy game, and now the commander-in-chief is teasing a significant nomination to be announced during the game.
"I can give you a little hint: It will have to do with the Joint Chiefs of Staff and succession," Trump said to White House reporters. He added that the announcement will occur at the game.
The president did not specify whether he would announce the nomination for the chairman and vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, or the five other officers who are Joint Chiefs members.
Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford, current chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is scheduled to serve until Oct. 1, 2019, so his successor typically would not be named yet. The term of Air Force Gen. Paul Selva, who is vice chairman, does not expire until July 2019.
Either officer could choose to leave before the end of their terms, in which case a new nomination would be needed immediately.
Trump announced Friday the nomination of William Barr to serve as attorney general and former Fox commentator Heather Nauert as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
As the president returns to Philadelphia, local protestors are planning a rally to occur tangentially to the game. Refuse Fascism Philly and Refuse Fascism organized an event to begin at noon Saturday, currently planned to occur at 11th and Pattison streets, bordering the Linc.
A similar protest also occurred during Trump's most recent visit to Philadelphia in October when he spoke at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
