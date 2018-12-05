More News:

December 05, 2018

Trump in Philly this weekend to attend Army-Navy game

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Politics Donald Trump
01092018_Trump_anthem_USAT Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

President Donald Trump sings the national anthem before the 2018 CFP national championship college football game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Philadelphia this weekend to attend the Army-Navy game at Lincoln Financial Field.

The game, scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, has been traditionally attended to by sitting presidents Trump was at the game in 2016 when he was president-elect. The most recent sitting president to attend the Army-Navy game was President Barack Obama in 2011, when it was held in Landover, Maryland.

RELATED: Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress

Saturday's game, the 108th football game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen, will be the 20th with a president in the stands, beginning with Theodore Roosevelt's attendance in 1901. If Trump follows tradition, he will switch sides of the field during halftime in a show of equal support for both military academy teams.

Trump last visited Philadelphia in early October, when he went to the Pennsylvania Convention Center for the National Electrical Contractors Association. The October visit was met with hundreds of protestors in Center City, many adopting the newly unveiled Gritty as a symbol against the president.

Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Politics Donald Trump Philadelphia Trump Football Lincoln Financial Field Army-Navy

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sifting through the facts of Markelle Fultz's thoracic outlet syndrome diagnosis
033118-MarkelleFultz-USAToday

Holidays

Tinsel, Center City's Christmas pop-up bar, is back with snow globe drinks and a Santa throne
Tinsel PopUp Bar

Healthy Eating

Why people become vegans: The history, sex and science of a meatless existence
11202018_vegan_vegetables_Pexels

Health Stories

The woman who 'looked like a broken action figure' continues healing after near-death accident
Laura Brooks

Eagles

Eagles third quarter of the season report cards: Offense edition
120518CarsonWentz

Filming

No, someone didn’t crash a car into Rittenhouse Square on Tuesday
Rittenhouse fake crash

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 112718 - 237-47-S-18th-St-10A

The Barclay. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Rittenhouse Square views, 2,338 SF. $7,750
Allan Domb - 112718 - 2031-Locust-St-602

The Carlyle. 2 bedrooms + den, 3 bathrooms, completely renovated. 1,367 SF. $2,950
Listed by

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved