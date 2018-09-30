More News:

September 30, 2018

President Trump is coming to Philly this week to talk small business, workforce growth

He'll speak at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Tuesday

Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
President Donald Trump is expected to make a stop in Philadelphia this week for the National Electric Contractors Association at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. 

Trump will deliver some remarks at the association to an audience of about 10,000 electricians, apprentices, and contractors on Tuesday during the convention, according to the White House. No exact time had yet been given. 

"(The President) will highlight the Trump Administration’s commitment to workforce development and small business growth during his remarks," a White House official said.

The NECA convention began on Sept. 28 and will continue until Oct. 2. After President Trump, Eagles' Jon Dorenbos will also give a talk and rock band Foreigner will perform.

Protests have already been planned for Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m. to give Trump the "un-fitting welcome that he deserves," a Facebook group for protestors read. So far on Sunday afternoon, more 1,700 people had responded as "interested" on Facebook and 228 marked "going."

The president was last in Pennsylvania for a 9/11 memorial in Shanksville. 

Emily Rolen
emily@phillyvoice.com

