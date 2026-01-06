The Trump Store in Bensalem to close after six years

A Bensalem shop that sells merchandise inspired by President Donald Trump will close at the end of January after a six-year run that mostly spanned the period between the president's two terms.

The Trump Store, located in a strip mall at 2060 Street Road, announced the pending closure in a Facebook post Monday and said the store will offer deep discounts for hats, shirts and other collectibles. The shop's online store will remain open.

"After 6 wonderful years at our Bensalem location, we have made the difficult decision to close The Trump Store," the shop's Facebook post said. "... A big thank you to all of our loyal customers and the life-long friends that we’ve made since our grand opening in February of 2020."

The owner of the Trump Store could not be immediately reached for comment about the reason for the closure. The business has a second Bucks County location at Target World Inc., a shooting range and gun store in Chalfont.

In the run-up to the 2024 election, the Bensalem store was spotlighted by USA Today for its shrine-like collection of apparel, including a Trump troll doll keychain and a yard sign that said, "This home is voting for Felon 2024." Other items at the shop include Trump-inspired beef jerky, a $179 watch and a shirt with the president's face swapped on the body of a Philadelphia Eagles player wearing a No. 47 jersey.

Trump's solid base in Bucks County played a key role in flipping Pennsylvania red in the 2024 presidential election. Trump carried the county over Democrat Kamala Harris by a margin of just 291 votes. Four years earlier, Trump lost to former President Joe Biden by more than 17,000 votes. Philadelphia and the rest of its collar counties went to Harris.

Nationally, voter turnout was slightly lower in 2024 than 2020, but Bucks County's turnout increased by nearly 4,800 votes between the two elections.

The store in Bensalem – which sometimes beckoned shoppers with an inflatable tube man version of Trump — is one of a number of independent businesses across the country that back the president but are not directly tied to the Trump Organization.

The president's family business has its own store that sells similar items and has come under scrutiny for some of its business practices. Trump Mobile, the president's wireless service that launched last year, accepted $100 deposits for gold-colored smartphones that still have not been delivered months after they were promised to customers. The wireless carrier has instead been selling refurbished iPhones and Samsung Galaxy devices while continuing to take deposits for the $499 T1 gold phone, which doesn't have a firm release date.

Since starting the campaign for his second term, Trump has used his Truth Social platform to promote limited-edition items including guitars, gold-plated watches and a $250 "Victory 45-47" fragrance. A January report from the watchdog organization Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington counted 168 new products launched between Election Day and Trump's inauguration, raising concerns about his using the presidency in various ways to generate profit for his private business ventures. The Trump Organization made an ethics pledge in January to limit the president's involvement in business dealings and halt its agreements with foreign governments.

The Trump Store said the business will remain active in the community despite leaving behind the storefront in Bensalem.

"We will continue participating at regional gun shows and special events," the store wrote on Facebook.