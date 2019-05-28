TSA approves medical marijuana, CBD products for air travel

In a seemingly lenient update to the Transportation Security Authority’s “What Can I Bring” page, the agency is now permitting the possession of medical marijuana on planes in carry-ons and checked bags.

It’s also worth noting that per the 2018 Agriculture Improvement Act, it is perfectly legal to carry Cannabidiol (CBD) products — or other hemp-derived items — that have been approved by the FDA.

Of course, the possession of marijuana and some CBD products remain illegal under federal law, so the TSA is “required to report any suspected violations of law, including possession of marijuana and certain cannabis infused products.”

That said, ABC 13 reminds that only individuals who are licensed to use and possess medical marijuana are allowed to carry the product into the airport and on the plane.

NJ.com adds:

Marijuana remains a schedule 1 substance deemed by the federal government to be dangerous and without medical merit. That’s why flying with marijuana remains a legal minefield tor the roughly two million medical marijuana patients in the nation, including 47,000 in New Jersey.