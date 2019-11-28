Twitter reacts to the 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia

November 28, 2019
Balloons were grounded at the 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia due to high winds but the centennial parade still marched on a success.
The Philly holiday tradition kicked off on Thursday morning, making its way through Center City with choirs, marching bands, floats, and a slew of guests, including Macy Gray, Kathy Sledge from Sister Sledge, Carson Kressley from "Queer Eye," among many others.
MACY GRAY PERFORMED "I TRY" AT THE 6ABC DUNKIN' DONUTS THANKSGIVING PARADE THIS IS FANTASTIC— SpudsyDawg (@spudsydawg) November 28, 2019
Normally balloon characters parade down Benjamin Franklin Parkway every year, but this year the 15 balloons, including Shrek, Angry Birds, Daniel the Tiger, and Dr. Seuss' The Grinch, were grounded as a precaution.
The National Weather Service issued a high wind advisory for Philadelphia from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday. Northwest winds between 20 and 30 mph are expected with gusts up to 50 mph.
Despite the balloons being grounded, the balloon handlers still carried on in the streets with high enthusiasm, a parade-goer noted.
No balloons in the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade this year—too much wind—but the balloon handlers are in the spirit anyway. pic.twitter.com/wkznWKqrtV— Delia (@howrawhowrue) November 28, 2019
The excitement was high all around this year, as the parade turned 100. It debuted in 1919 and was the first Thanksgiving parade in the country. A fact many Philadelphians would like you to know ... cough New York cough.
No one:— Lucy (@brightcardigans) November 28, 2019
Philadelphian: THE PHILADELPHIA THANKSGIVING PARADE PREDATES THE NEW YORK ONE AND THE TERM BLACK FRIDAY WAS COINED IN PHILLY TO DESCRIBE THE CRUSHING MASS OF SHOPPERS IN TOWN FOR THE ARMY NAVY GAME!
Learning that certain members of your family prefer the terrible NY elitist #MacysParade over the vibrant and exciting Philadelphia @dunkindonuts parade is why people have anxiety about Thanksgiving!— David Slavick (@davidslavick) November 28, 2019
Nothing pumped up parade-goers quite like seeing everyone's favorite Philly mascots. And yes, Gritty was there. He was also dressed up like a turkey, which is oddly a good look for him.
Happy Thanksgiving from the Philly Mascots. Gritty is such a turkey, literally #6abctgdp pic.twitter.com/7C6MDoJDO6— PhillyChitChat (@HughE_Dillon) November 28, 2019
But really, the greatest Thanksgiving gift of all was this Philadelphian on Twitter who pointed out that because the parade was sponsored by Disney, Gritty is actually a Disney princess now. This makes a lot of sense.
Philadelphia's Thanksgiving parade is sponsored by Disney and that makes Gritty a Disney Princess.— Kristen (@AnteKrist) November 28, 2019
