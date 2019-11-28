More Culture:

November 28, 2019

What's leaving Netflix in December: 'Frasier,' and all five 'Rocky' films

Critically acclaimed film 'Marriage Story' starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver debuts on Dec. 6

By Virginia Streva
'Marriage Story' starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver is the shinning light for Netflix's December list. The streaming platform will say goodbye to the hit show 'Frasier' and all five 'Rocky' films.

Well, Netflix giveth, Netflix taketh away. December will have some wonderful additions to the streaming giant's lineup, but we must say goodbye to a few unexpected favorites. 

First and foremost, what I am about to say may hurt, and I'm sorry, but the streaming giant is saying goodbye to all 11 seasons of Frasier. Yep. The pompously hilarious sitcom starring Kelsey Grammar as Dr. Frasier Crane will no longer be available after Dec. 31.

We all knew "Friends," "Parks and Recreation" and "The Office" were, unfortunately, eventually leaving to head over to the NBCUniversal's new streaming platform, which launches in 2020, but Frasier is taking the hit first. All we can do is pour ourselves a glass of sherry as we watch these classics leave the platform one by one. 

Speaking of classics, all five "Rocky" films will leave the platform on Dec. 31. So, a "Rocky" marathon for you and your loved ones this Christmas may be in order. 

"Wet Hot American Summer," one the quintessential Netflix films will also be leaving on Dec. 31. It has left the platform before, so there's hope this one will return again in the future. 

It isn't all terrible, though. Noah Baumbach's "Marriage Story" starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver is coming to the platform on Dec. 6. This original Netflix film is currently gunning for awards season and judging by the long list of fantastic reviews it may have a shot. 

Meanwhile, all three "Austin Powers" films will head over to the platform on Dec. 1 to find their mojo, and Penn Badgley's stalker show, "You," returns for its second season on Dec. 26. 

Here's everything coming to Netflix in December. 

Dec. 1

Dead Kids​
A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish (2019)
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D (2005) 19%
Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002) 54%
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997) 70%
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) 52%
Cut Bank (2015) 35%
Eastsiders: Season 4
Malcolm X (1992) 88%
Searching for Sugar Man (2012) 95%
Sweet Virginia (2017) 78%
The Tribes of Palos Verdes (2017) 64%

Dec. 2

Nightflyers: Season 1 (2018) 
Team Kaylie: Part 2​

Dec. 3

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah (2019)
War on Everyone (2017) 

Dec. 4

The Last O.G.: Season 2 (2019)
Let’s Dance​
Los Briceño​
Magic for Humans: Season 2 (2019)

Dec. 5

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby (2019)
Apache: La Vida de Carlos Tevez: Season 1 (2019)
Greenleaf: Season 4 (2019)
Home for Christmas​
V Wars​

Dec. 6

Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show​
The Chosen One: Season 2​
The Confession Killer​
Fuller House: Season 5 (2019)
Glow Up​
Marriage Story (2019) 
Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas
Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2​
Three Days of Christmas​
Triad Princess​
Virgin River

Dec. 8

From Paris with Love (2010) 

Dec. 9

A Family Reunion Christmas
It Comes At Night (2017) 

Dec. 10

Michelle Wolf: Joke Show (2019)
Outlander: Season 3 (2017) 

Dec. 11

The Sky Is Pink (2019) 

Dec. 12

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos
Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father

Dec. 13

6 Underground (2019)

Dec. 15

A Family Man (2017) 
Dil Dhadakne Do (2015) 
Karthik Calling Karthik (K.C.K.) (2010)

Dec. 16

Burlesque (2010) 
The Danish Girl (2015) 
The Magicians: Season 4 (2019)

Dec. 17

Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!​

Dec. 18

Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer
Soundtrack

Dec. 19

After The Raid
Ultraviolet: Season 2​
Twice Upon a Time

Dec. 20

The Two Popes (2019)
The Witcher: Season 1 (2019)

Dec. 22

Private Practice: Season 1-6

Dec. 23

Transformers: Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1 (2019)

Dec. 24

Carole & Tuesday: Part 2
Como caído del cielo
Crash Landing on You
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (2019)
Lost in Space: Season 2 (2019)
Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 : Part 2

Dec. 25

Sweetheart (2019)

Dec. 26

The App
Le Bazar de la Charité​
Fast & Furious: Spy Racers: Season 1 (2019)
You: Season 2 (2019)

Dec. 27

The Gift​
Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up
The Secret Life of Pets 2 (2019) 59%

Dec. 28

Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy

Dec. 29

Lawless (2012) 

Dec. 30

Alexa & Katie: Season 3 (2019)
The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened

Dec. 31

The Degenerates: Season 2 (2019)
Die Another Day (2002)
GoldenEye (1995)
Heartbreakers (2001)
The Neighbor​
Red Dawn (2012)
Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
The World Is Not Enough (1999)
Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures

Here's what's leaving Netflix in December.

Dec. 1

Yoga Hosers (2016) 

Dec. 2

Africa: Season 1 (2013)
Blue Planet II: Miniseries (2017)
Frozen Planet: On This Ice
Frozen Planet: Season 1 (2015)
Frozen Planet: The Epic Journey
Life (2017)
Life On Location
Life Story
Nature's Great Events: Season 1 (2009)
Nature’s Great Events: Diaries: Series 1
Planet Earth II
Planet Earth: Miniseries (2007)
Blue Planet: Season 1 (2001)
The Hunt: Season 1 (2015)
The Making of Frozen Planet: Series 1

Dec. 4

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) 

Dec. 11 

Get Santa (2014) 

Dec. 14

Beyblade: Metal Fusion: Season 1
Merlin: Series 1-5

Dec. 15

Helix: Season 2 (2015) 

Dec. 18

Miss Me This Christmas (2017)
You Can’t Fight Christmas

Dec. 19

George Of The Jungle 2 (2003) 

Dec. 25

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown : Season 7-11
Kurt Seyit ve Şura: Season 1
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017)

Dec. 31

About a Boy (2002)
Billy Elliot (2000)
Black Hawk Down (2001)
Christmas With the Kranks (2004)
Daddy Day Care (2003)
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)
Frasier: Season 1-11
Jackie Brown (1997) 
Leap Year (2010)
Mona Lisa Smile (2003)
Pulp Fiction (1994)
Rain Man (1988)
Rocky (1976)
Rocky II (1979)
Rocky III (1982)
Rocky IV (1985)
Rocky V (1990)
Schindler's List (1993)
Tears of the Sun (2003)
The Crow (2019)
The Dark Crystal (1982)
The Pink Panther (2006)
Wet Hot American Summer (2001)
White Christmas (1954)
Winter's Bone (2010)
xXx: State of the Union (2005) 

