April 29, 2019

The best Twitter reactions to 'Game of Thrones' episode 3

The Battle of Winterfell won't be forgotten any time soon

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Game Of Thrones
Game of Thrones season 8 Helen Sloane/HBO

Maisie Williams.

"Game of Thrones" episode 3, "The Long Night," aired Sunday night, and it was a long, nail bitting episode that gave us the battle to end all battles.

This was a tough weekend for fandoms. First, we had to endure the ending of the "Avengers" series, which would go on to break every movie record in its first weekend, and then we had to watch “Game of Thrones” third episode in some anxiety-ridden state of panic. 

MORE 'GAME OF THRONES': Best Twitter reactions to 'Game of Thrones' Season 8 premiere

The Battle of Winterfell was not something to scoff it. So much intense fighting, so much staring (cc: Bran.) Through the panic and the intense fear that surrounded this episode (Are they all going to die?!) it ended with a sweet, sweet release of comfort.  Our baby turned trained assassin, Ayra, slayed the Night King with her Valyrian dagger. Yasss, Qween! 

Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, posted an Instagram story praising Ayra as "that b*tch." 

Creators David Benioff and D. B. Weiss said they’ve known for at least three years that Ayra would be the one to kill the Night King. There were even hints in previous seasons, including season 7 when Bran gave Ayra the Valyrian dagger that Littlefinger had given him prior. 

But the truest reveal lies in Melisandre’s prophecy in season 3 episode 6 when she tells a young Ayra, “I see a darkness in you. And in that darkness, eyes staring back at home. Brown eyes, blue eyes, green eyes, eye you’ll shut forever. We’ll meet again.”

And meet again they did in last night's episode when Melisandre gave Ayra the motivational speech of a lifetime. "What do we say to the God of Death?" Melisandre says to which Ayra replies, "Not today." 

So, where does this leave us? While we can't always predict “Game of Thrones,” fans are feeling pretty confident the person with green eyes in Melisandre's earlier prophecy is actually Cersei, which would mean Ayra is will kill Cersei next. 

But there are some holes with this theory. The first being the prophecy which was fortold to Cersei that she would be killed by a 'little brother.' The other issue with this theory is that Cersei is not the only person on this show with green eyes - Daenerys Targaryen also has green eyes. 

Whatever it is, we can all sleep soundly knowing that the Night King is dead. HBO even crowned April 29 as Ayra Day. 

This episode was definitely one to remember, if nothing else, your anxiety will remember just as much as the North remembers. 


