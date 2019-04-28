More Culture:

April 28, 2019

'Avengers: Endgame' sets box office records during opening weekend

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Avengers
Chris Hemsworth as Thor in "Avengers: Endgame" Walt Disney Pictures /for PhillyVoice

Chris Hemsworth as Thor in "Avengers: Endgame"

During its opening on Friday, "Avengers: Endgame" made $156.7 million in domestic box offices, making it the biggest opening day for a film in cinematic history.

Disney reported that the film is setting new precedents globally, too. By the end of Friday, it had made a record-breaking $644 million worldwide. 

At this rate in the U.S., "Endgame" will surpass $300 million in domestic ticket sales by the end of the weekend. 

So far, it has already surpassed besting "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," which grossed $119 million in 2015, though it played on fewer screens, according to the Associated Press. 

Across the U.S, theaters were bracing for sold-out showings of the three-hour Marvel installment. Based on pre-sale ticket sales, some AMC theaters even stayed open all night to account for large crowds and sold-out showings across the board. Fandango said Thursday that "Endgame" set records for pre-sale tickets for the platform, CNN reported.

So far, the highly-anticipated movie has received critical acclaim. It has a 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, as of Sunday morning. 

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Movies Avengers Philadelphia Movie Theaters

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles select Penn State DE Shareef Miller with the 138th pick in 2019 NFL Draft
shareef-miller-psu_042719_usat

Prevention

Harvard study finds lung-damaging toxins in popular e-cigarette products
e-cigarette lung toxins

Furnace Party

Your guide to Brewerytown's mysterious 'Furnace Party'
Furnace Party

Sixers

Sixers vs. Raptors series preview: Matchups, weaknesses, and predictions for round two of NBA playoffs
Ben-Simmons-Raptors-Sixers-042719_USAT

Movies

'Avengers: Endgame': Getting caught up on the many superhero characters
The Avengers in Endgame

Children's Health

WHO sets new guidelines for physical activity, screen time for young kids
children activity guidelines who

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved