Twitter reacts to Gayle King's explosive CBS interview with R. Kelly

March 06, 2019
Gayle King's interview with singer R. Kelly on "CBS This Morning" is going viral Wednesday morning.
Kelly, who has been long accused of sexually, psychologically and physically abusing dozens of women and holding some against their will, tried to defend himself in an emotional sit down with the longtime TV host.
Kelly is currently facing 10 charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Chicago involving four women, three of whom would have been minors at the time of the alleged crimes. He has plead not guilty and is out on bail. This interview was the first public statement Kelly has made in years.
The interview got pretty heated, and Kelly got extremely emotional. At one point he even stood up and said he has been "assassinated" and "buried alive." King is being touted for her interviewing skills, as she remained stoic and composed throughout the entire segment.
At one point Kelly got to his feet and began screaming.
"Stop it. You all quit playing! Quit playing! I didn't do this stuff! This is not me! I'm fighting for my f***ing life! Y'all killing me with this sh*t!" Kelly said, standing up. "I gave you 30 years of my f***ing career!"
"Robert," King said.
"Thirty years of my career! And y'all trying to kill me? You killing me, man! This is not about music! I'm trying to have a relationship with my kids! And I can't do it! Y'all just don't want to believe the truth! You don't want to believe it!" Kelly said.
Twitter had a lot to say about all of this.
When you know they’re lying but you let em tell the story anyway. #rkellyinterview pic.twitter.com/dny1ZuQToE— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 6, 2019
This picture of Gayle King is a whole mood. #rkellyinterview pic.twitter.com/ULpLolmWF7— ↖(^ω^)↗karla ♋ (@sonykr) March 6, 2019
This performance wins the award for Best Meltdown While Being Asked Reasonable Questions in an Interview narrowly beating Kavanaugh in a run off. #rkellyinterview— Lauren Clarke-Mason (@msclarkemason) March 6, 2019
#rkellyinterview when he started crying pic.twitter.com/0TaC0quhs0— Massar 🇸🇳 🧡 (@fmmassar) March 6, 2019
Live look at R Kelly's lawyers after the Gayle King interview #RKellyGoingToJAIL #rkellyinterview pic.twitter.com/nsLwZcZioW— Paco (@PacoRadioShow) March 6, 2019
R Kelly isn’t even talking to Gayle so much as he’s talking to the camera. He wants this interview to be another performance. He wasn’t ready for Gayle’s stellar and unflappable style. pic.twitter.com/jxYisuGT1N— deray (@deray) March 6, 2019
Gayle when R Kelly stood up ranting and carrying on #CBSThisMorning pic.twitter.com/zWcIrW1Gvy— DKT (@darleneturner53) March 6, 2019
I have met with some of R. Kelly’s victims.— Shaun King (@shaunking) March 6, 2019
The man is lying.
I lost count of the lies he told in this interview with Gayle King. It’s in the dozens of lies.
He is a disturbing sociopath.
The photo of R. Kelly yelling at Gayle King should remind everyone that rape isn’t about sex. It is an act of violence, about power and control.— Michelle Bhasin (@michellebhasin) March 6, 2019
Here's the full interview.
