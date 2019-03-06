More News:

March 06, 2019

Twitter reacts to Gayle King's explosive CBS interview with R. Kelly

The singer broke his silence on the sexual abuse scandal

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Social Media R.Kelly
0306GayleKing Gayle King/Instagram

Gayle King interviewed R.Kelly for CBS This Morning on Wednesday.

Gayle King's interview with singer R. Kelly on "CBS This Morning" is going viral Wednesday morning.

Kelly, who has been long accused of sexually, psychologically and physically abusing dozens of women and holding some against their will, tried to defend himself in an emotional sit down with the longtime TV host. 

Kelly is currently facing 10 charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Chicago involving four women, three of whom would have been minors at the time of the alleged crimes. He has plead not guilty and is out on bail. This interview was the first public statement Kelly has made in years.

The interview got pretty heated, and Kelly got extremely emotional. At one point he even stood up and said he has been "assassinated" and "buried alive." King is being touted for her interviewing skills, as she remained stoic and composed throughout the entire segment.

At one point Kelly got to his feet and began screaming.

"Stop it. You all quit playing! Quit playing! I didn't do this stuff! This is not me! I'm fighting for my f***ing life! Y'all killing me with this sh*t!" Kelly said, standing up. "I gave you 30 years of my f***ing career!"

"Robert," King said.

"Thirty years of my career! And y'all trying to kill me? You killing me, man! This is not about music! I'm trying to have a relationship with my kids! And I can't do it! Y'all just don't want to believe the truth! You don't want to believe it!" Kelly said.

Twitter had a lot to say about all of this.


Here's the full interview.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Social Media R.Kelly Philadelphia Controversies CBS

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 3.0
030319TJYeldon

Universities

Rider University dean resigns position over school’s Chick-fil-A controversy
103015_RiderU

Television

Twitter reacts to 'The Bachelor' Colton Underwood finally jumping the fence
The Bachelor Colton Underwood

Sixers

Jimmy Butler's crunch-time heroics are essential to Sixers' playoff dreams
030519-JimmyButler-USAToday

Family-Friendly

You can meet Gritty for free in King of Prussia
Gritty

Men's Health

Here's what you need to know about the 'massive stroke' that took Luke Perry's life
what is stroke luke perry usa today

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Academy House 120 Locust 18r

Academy House. For sale! South-facing 1 bedroom with amazing natural light and updates throughout. 717 SF | $275,000
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved