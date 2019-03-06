Twitter reacts to Gayle King's explosive CBS interview with R. Kelly

Gayle King's interview with singer R. Kelly on "CBS This Morning" is going viral Wednesday morning.

Kelly, who has been long accused of sexually, psychologically and physically abusing dozens of women and holding some against their will, tried to defend himself in an emotional sit down with the longtime TV host.

Kelly is currently facing 10 charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Chicago involving four women, three of whom would have been minors at the time of the alleged crimes. He has plead not guilty and is out on bail. This interview was the first public statement Kelly has made in years.

The interview got pretty heated, and Kelly got extremely emotional. At one point he even stood up and said he has been "assassinated" and "buried alive." King is being touted for her interviewing skills, as she remained stoic and composed throughout the entire segment.



At one point Kelly got to his feet and began screaming.

"Stop it. You all quit playing! Quit playing! I didn't do this stuff! This is not me! I'm fighting for my f***ing life! Y'all killing me with this sh*t!" Kelly said, standing up. "I gave you 30 years of my f***ing career!"

"Robert," King said.

"Thirty years of my career! And y'all trying to kill me? You killing me, man! This is not about music! I'm trying to have a relationship with my kids! And I can't do it! Y'all just don't want to believe the truth! You don't want to believe it!" Kelly said.

Twitter had a lot to say about all of this.





Here's the full interview.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.