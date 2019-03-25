Twitter reacts to key findings of Mueller Report

A letter released Sunday night details the key findings of the Mueller Report, the two-year investigation that probed into President Donald Trump's dealings with Russia and the possibility of collusion in the 2016 presidential election.

The two-year investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller, often dubbed a "witch hunt" by the president and his GOP supporters, found no evidence that the president coordinated with the Russian government during the election.

Although this letter gives more insight into the ongoing controversy, the full report has not yet been released by the special counsel. Only a four-page letter from Attorney General William Barr, which outlines the key findings, was made available to lawmakers Sunday.

In the letter, Barr wrote that "despite multiple offers from Russian-affiliated individuals to assist the Trump campaign," there was no conspiracy during election time. It also revealed that Mueller's investigations drew no conclusions as to whether the president illegally obstructed justice — however President Trump has not been exonerated.

See the original document and an analysis done by The New York Times here.

Shortly after the letter was put on social media, #ReleaseTheFullMuellerReport began trending on Twitter into Monday morning.

You can bet social media had a lot to say on the matter, on both sides of the aisle. Here are the highlights.







