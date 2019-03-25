Twitter reacts to key findings of Mueller Report

March 25, 2019
A letter released Sunday night details the key findings of the Mueller Report, the two-year investigation that probed into President Donald Trump's dealings with Russia and the possibility of collusion in the 2016 presidential election.
The two-year investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller, often dubbed a "witch hunt" by the president and his GOP supporters, found no evidence that the president coordinated with the Russian government during the election.
Although this letter gives more insight into the ongoing controversy, the full report has not yet been released by the special counsel. Only a four-page letter from Attorney General William Barr, which outlines the key findings, was made available to lawmakers Sunday.
In the letter, Barr wrote that "despite multiple offers from Russian-affiliated individuals to assist the Trump campaign," there was no conspiracy during election time. It also revealed that Mueller's investigations drew no conclusions as to whether the president illegally obstructed justice — however President Trump has not been exonerated.
See the original document and an analysis done by The New York Times here.
Shortly after the letter was put on social media, #ReleaseTheFullMuellerReport began trending on Twitter into Monday morning.
You can bet social media had a lot to say on the matter, on both sides of the aisle. Here are the highlights.
“No matter your ideologies or your loyalties, this is a good day for America. No American conspired to cooperate with Russia in its efforts to interfere with the 2016 election, according to Robert Mueller, and that is good.” @BretBaier @FoxNews— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2019
Today is a great day for America, @POTUS Trump and our entire administration. My statement: pic.twitter.com/Rl9H160ZKD— Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) March 24, 2019
Great job by Mr. Mueller and his team to thoroughly examine all things Russia.— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 24, 2019
Now it is time to move on, govern the country, and get ready to combat Russia and other foreign actors ahead of 2020.
He can stay, he can go. He can be impeached, or voted out in 2020.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 24, 2019
But removing Trump will not remove the infrastructure of an entire party that embraced him; the dark money that funded him; the online radicalization that drummed his army; nor the racism he amplified+reanimated.
As we already knew, NO COLLUSION! Nothing different from what President @realDonaldTrump has been saying for the past TWO YEARS!!!— Dan Scavino🇺🇸 (@DanScavino) March 24, 2019
Context as you read: am told Special Counsel Robert Mueller was not consulted on this letter. This was the product of the Attorney General Bill Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, per DOJ official.— Laura Jarrett (@LauraAJarrett) March 24, 2019
Bet Russia will spin this into an argument that it didn’t meddle in the US election at all. https://t.co/6ag7uJrmkW— Miriam Elder (@MiriamElder) March 25, 2019
If you read any profile of Robert Mueller in the last two years, you know he's never been described as a Hamlet-like figure who has a hard time making a decision. Why couldn't he make one here?— Michael Isikoff (@Isikoff) March 24, 2019
“Does he [President Trump] owe Robert Mueller an apology?” @savannahguthrie asks @PressSec Sarah Sanders pic.twitter.com/LLQIgdaIf0— TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 25, 2019
Congress needs to see the full report to assess the underlying evidence. The Senate Judiciary Committee must hear directly from AG Barr and Robert Mueller on this matter as soon as possible. The American people deserve all the facts. #ReleaseTheFullReport— Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) March 24, 2019
"Complete and Total Exoneration." - Donald Trump— Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) March 25, 2019
"While this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him." - Robert Mueller
The fact that Robert Mueller’s report did NOT exonerate Donald Trump on the key question of whether he committed obstruction of justice is a damn good indication that Trump DID obstruct justice. #ReleaseTheFullReport— Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) March 24, 2019
22 months ago, I said Robert Mueller was an honest public servant who will get to the truth.— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) March 24, 2019
That's exactly what he did.
And all those "witch hunt/deep state" folks who maligned Mueller's character for 22 months owe Robert Mueller an apology. He did his job and did it well.
BREAKING NEWS: President @realDonaldTrump has been exonerated by Special Counsel Robert Mueller of ANY collusion with Russia to fix the 2016 Election - by either him or any of his campaign team.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 24, 2019
So the whole thing was a fake news witch-hunt, exactly as he said.
Memo to Journalists: It is GOOD NEWS for America when someone as respected as Robert Mueller takes two years to methodically determine that the sitting president of the United States did not conspire with Russia. Take a breath.— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) March 24, 2019
Without even seeing one word of his report, we already know Robert Mueller exposed more felony indictments and wrongdoing in the Trump world than all 10 Benghazi investigations which produced, wait for it...zero indictments.— andy lassner (@andylassner) March 24, 2019
Sit down, MAGA tools.
