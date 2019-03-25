More News:

March 25, 2019

Twitter reacts to key findings of Mueller Report

Attorney General William P. Barr released his summary of the two-year investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Politics President Trump
Russian indictments Robert Mueller Alex Wong/Sipa USA

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is leading the investigation into possible foreign interference into the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Connected to that probe, on Friday, Feb. 16, the U.S. Department of Justice announced a grand Jury had indicted 13 Russians and three Russian companies for an alleged scheme to Interfere that election.

A letter released Sunday night details the key findings of the Mueller Report, the two-year investigation that probed into President Donald Trump's dealings with Russia and the possibility of collusion in the 2016 presidential election.

The two-year investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller, often dubbed a "witch hunt" by the president and his GOP supporters, found no evidence that the president coordinated with the Russian government during the election. 

MORE NEWS: GOP mayoral candidate Billy Ciancaglini says people calling him 'a Nazi' are 'ridiculous' and wrong

Although this letter gives more insight into the ongoing controversy, the full report has not yet been released by the special counsel. Only a four-page letter from Attorney General William Barr, which outlines the key findings, was made available to lawmakers Sunday. 

In the letter, Barr wrote that "despite multiple offers from Russian-affiliated individuals to assist the Trump campaign," there was no conspiracy during election time. It also revealed that Mueller's investigations drew no conclusions as to whether the president illegally obstructed justice — however President Trump has not been exonerated.

See the original document and an analysis done by The New York Times here.

Shortly after the letter was put on social media, #ReleaseTheFullMuellerReport began trending on Twitter into Monday morning. 

You can bet social media had a lot to say on the matter, on both sides of the aisle. Here are the highlights.


Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Politics President Trump Philadelphia Russia Probe Social Media Twitter

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFC East free agency grades: Eagles edition
032419MichaelBennett

Fitness

Philly Naked Bike Ride 2019 rescheduled from September to August
0324NakedBikeRide

Podcasts

True-crime podcast examines Northern Liberties native, 1970s serial killer Joseph 'The Shoemaker' Kallinger
Carroll - Second Street in Northern Liberties

Phillies

Phillies season preview: How will Gabe Kapler fill out his bench?
Aaron-Altherr-Phillies_032419_usat

Shopping

Champion in Center City to give out tote bags designed by local mural artist on Saturday
Tote bags designed by local mural artist to be given out at Champion in Center City

Food & Drink

Night Market visiting three new neighborhoods during 2019 season
Stock_Carroll - Food Trucks in Center City

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved