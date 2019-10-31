More News:

October 31, 2019

Bryce Harper gets trolled after Nationals win World Series

Washington Nationals fans really wanted the Phillies right fielder to know what he was missing out on

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Social Media World Series
Bryce Harper trolled Phillies Nationals David Kohl/USA Today Sports

Bryce Harper was trolled by Washington National fans after winning their first World Series title on Wednesday night.

The Washington Nationals won their first World Series title on Wednesday night, and like any true fan base, they're pretty darn excited. But if you think their excitement wasn't going to take a personal turn against their former star player Bryce Harper, well, do you know anything about sports?

Nationals fans reamed Harper on Twitter after winning their first title since Walter Johnson's Senators in 1924 — kind of parading their win like an ex who can't accept it's over, if you will. 

MORE: Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns escalate fight on social media: 'Don't get it twisted, I own you'

The right fielder left the Nationals after seven seasons to sign with the Philadelphia Phillies for a 13-year $330 million contract in March. His departure seemingly left the Nationals in a bad spot, but after a rough start to the season, the team picked up steam to become a post-season contender.

Many Nationals fans liked to note that the right fielder must feel like a "clown" now. (The use of "Joker" memes was heavy with this one.) 

Some fans "thanked" Harper for his Philly-D.C. mix up during a spring training press conference, where he said, "We want to bring a title back to D.C."

Though, many fans just wanted to relay how upset they know he must feel not having that championship.

But, um, as many other fans have pointed out ... he's fine. And just like that ex that can't accept it's over — he's moved on, bro. Sorry.

Harper told The Athletic earlier this month how happy he is for his former team. "You know, jealousy isn't good," he mentions. "For them to be able to put it together this year the way they have, it's an amazing thing," he adds.

But the fans weren't necessarily hating on the Phillies, especially since Howie Kendrick, a former Phillies player who moved to the D.C. team this year, hit a two-run home run during the seventh inning — ultimately leading to the team's victory. 


Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Social Media World Series Philadelphia Bryce Harper

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Joel Embiid wears Karl-Anthony Towns fight as badge of honor: 'I was built for this city'
Joel-Embiid_103019_usat

Halloween

Here's what to do with your Halloween pumpkins on Nov. 1
pumpkins recycling

Mental Health

Stress-related disorders, like PTSD, may increase risk for serious infection
ptsd infections stress

Eagles

What they're saying: Grading the Eagles at the trade deadline and looking at moves they can still make
Howie-Roseman-Eagles_103019_usat

Halloween

Conshohocken corgi's Wawa Shorti Halloween costume goes viral
Wawa Corgi

Arts & Culture

Megan Twohey to headline 18th annual First Person Story Arts Festival
Megan Twohey to headline 18th annual First Person Story Arts Festival

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved