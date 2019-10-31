Bryce Harper gets trolled after Nationals win World Series

October 31, 2019
The Washington Nationals won their first World Series title on Wednesday night, and like any true fan base, they're pretty darn excited. But if you think their excitement wasn't going to take a personal turn against their former star player Bryce Harper, well, do you know anything about sports?
Nationals fans reamed Harper on Twitter after winning their first title since Walter Johnson's Senators in 1924 — kind of parading their win like an ex who can't accept it's over, if you will.
The right fielder left the Nationals after seven seasons to sign with the Philadelphia Phillies for a 13-year $330 million contract in March. His departure seemingly left the Nationals in a bad spot, but after a rough start to the season, the team picked up steam to become a post-season contender.
Before the season: “Bryce Harper is gone now, you can bury the Nationals. They are dead.”— NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) October 31, 2019
The Nationals after the season: pic.twitter.com/LIr2YRVpHF
Many Nationals fans liked to note that the right fielder must feel like a "clown" now. (The use of "Joker" memes was heavy with this one.)
Bryce Harper right about now pic.twitter.com/iDFbwzUN7O— Josh Liles (@Joshliles3) October 24, 2019
Some fans "thanked" Harper for his Philly-D.C. mix up during a spring training press conference, where he said, "We want to bring a title back to D.C."
Congratulations to Bryce Harper and the Washington Nationals pic.twitter.com/Tde72jVPHT— Dom 🦆 (@dmncferro) October 31, 2019
Though, many fans just wanted to relay how upset they know he must feel not having that championship.
Live look at Bryce Harper as the Nationals celebrate winning a #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/pTPAhfV2rN— Dylan (@DylansRawTake) October 31, 2019
Bryce Harper gonna be at the parade like pic.twitter.com/Obou3WLVSH— Nick Bosa stan account (@9Os_kid_) October 31, 2019
But, um, as many other fans have pointed out ... he's fine. And just like that ex that can't accept it's over — he's moved on, bro. Sorry.
Nationals fans: “HOW DOES IT FEEL NOW THAT WE WON A WORLD SERIES WITHOUT YOU BRYCE!?!?”— Harry 🦅🏈 (@BARRELDELPHIA) October 31, 2019
Bryce Harper: pic.twitter.com/XzrohmWBNE
Bryce Harper still feeling super bad about leaving the Nationals pic.twitter.com/7CWJ3Kibn9— Michelle (@MickiN) October 28, 2019
Harper told The Athletic earlier this month how happy he is for his former team. "You know, jealousy isn't good," he mentions. "For them to be able to put it together this year the way they have, it's an amazing thing," he adds.
But the fans weren't necessarily hating on the Phillies, especially since Howie Kendrick, a former Phillies player who moved to the D.C. team this year, hit a two-run home run during the seventh inning — ultimately leading to the team's victory.
Howie Kendricks magical run continues as he puts the #Nationals nine outs away from a championship pic.twitter.com/ffGrM6rkXi— Jamie Gatlin (@JamieGatlin1217) October 31, 2019
