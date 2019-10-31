Bryce Harper gets trolled after Nationals win World Series

The right fielder left the Nationals after seven seasons to sign with the Philadelphia Phillies for a 13-year $330 million contract in March. His departure seemingly left the Nationals in a bad spot, but after a rough start to the season, the team picked up steam to become a post-season contender.

Many Nationals fans liked to note that the right fielder must feel like a "clown" now. (The use of "Joker" memes was heavy with this one.)

Some fans "thanked" Harper for his Philly-D.C. mix up during a spring training press conference, where he said, "We want to bring a title back to D.C."

Though, many fans just wanted to relay how upset they know he must feel not having that championship.

But, um, as many other fans have pointed out ... he's fine. And just like that ex that can't accept it's over — he's moved on, bro. Sorry.



Harper told The Athletic earlier this month how happy he is for his former team. "You know, jealousy isn't good," he mentions. "For them to be able to put it together this year the way they have, it's an amazing thing," he adds.



But the fans weren't necessarily hating on the Phillies, especially since Howie Kendrick, a former Phillies player who moved to the D.C. team this year, hit a two-run home run during the seventh inning — ultimately leading to the team's victory.