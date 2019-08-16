More News:

August 16, 2019

Uber driver guilty of raping unconscious woman in Chester County, faces deportation

After Ahmed Elgaafary, 27, of Lansdale, serves his prison sentence, he will be deported to Egypt

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Uber
Uber driver convicted of rape Chester County Chester County District Attorney Thomas Hogan/Facebook

Ahmed Elgaafary, 27, Lansdale, Montgomery County, was convicted of raping an unconscious passenger in his vehicle in Feb. 2018. He was convicted of all charges on Thursday in Common Pleas Court at the Chester County Justice Center. Following his sentence, he will be deported to Egypt.

An Uber driver has been found guilty of raping an unconscious woman who was a passenger in his vehicle last year in Chester County and now faces deportation after serving his prison sentence.

A jury convicted Ahmed Elgaafary, 27, Lansdale, Montgomery County, of all charges on Thursday in Chester County Common Pleas Court. 

Elgaafary, an Egyptian native, had been charged in November with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, indecent assault without consent, and indecent assault of an unconscious person. 

The incident occurred on Feb. 10 around 2:20 a.m., after investigators said Elgaafary had picked up the woman from the Valley Forge Casino in King of Prussia. At some time between the passenger entering Elgaafary's vehicle and her arrival home in Charlestown, Chester County, Elgaafary had sex with the woman while she was unconscious, investigators said.

Elgaafary claimed in his testimony at the trial he had a consensual sexual encounter with the victim. Chester County District Attorney Thomas Hogan said in a Facebook post that Elgaafary initially denied having sex with the woman at the beginning of the investigation. He later switched his story, saying it had been consensual when DNA from the rape kit came back positive.

During the trial, Assistant District Attorney Vince Cocco showed the jury a photo Elgaafary had taken of the woman passed out with her eyes closed and traces of vomit on her face. The photo had been used for Elgaafary to obtain a cleaning fee from Uber after the ride had ended, The Daily Local News reported.

The driver's Uber account was suspended after he was accused of the assault in February 2018.

Elgaafary will be sentenced at a later date, and after the jury's verdict, the judge revoked the defendant's bail pending that hearing, according to the Daily Local. Once he serves his sentence, he will be deported to Egypt.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Uber Philadelphia Rape Chester County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Jaguars preseason game
Miles-Sanders_081519_usat

Investigations

Nearly $1 million in counterfeit smartphones seized at Philly port
Counterfeit phones

Mental Health

FCC proposes three-digit phone number for suicide prevention hotline
988 Suicide Hotline 08152019

Eagles

4 players who impressed in Eagles preseason win vs. Jaguars
Clayton-Thorson-Eagles-081519_USAT

Vacations

Lokal Hotel with salt water pool opens in Cape May, New Jersey
Lokal Hotel in Cape May, New Jersey

Family-Friendly

Marvel superheroes exhibit at Franklin Institute extended due to popularity
Carroll - Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes, exhibit at The Franklin Institute

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved