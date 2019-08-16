Uber driver guilty of raping unconscious woman in Chester County, faces deportation

An Uber driver has been found guilty of raping an unconscious woman who was a passenger in his vehicle last year in Chester County and now faces deportation after serving his prison sentence.

A jury convicted Ahmed Elgaafary, 27, Lansdale, Montgomery County, of all charges on Thursday in Chester County Common Pleas Court.



Elgaafary, an Egyptian native, had been charged in November with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, indecent assault without consent, and indecent assault of an unconscious person.



The incident occurred on Feb. 10 around 2:20 a.m., after investigators said Elgaafary had picked up the woman from the Valley Forge Casino in King of Prussia. At some time between the passenger entering Elgaafary's vehicle and her arrival home in Charlestown, Chester County, Elgaafary had sex with the woman while she was unconscious, investigators said.

Elgaafary claimed in his testimony at the trial he had a consensual sexual encounter with the victim. Chester County District Attorney Thomas Hogan said in a Facebook post that Elgaafary initially denied having sex with the woman at the beginning of the investigation. He later switched his story, saying it had been consensual when DNA from the rape kit came back positive.

During the trial, Assistant District Attorney Vince Cocco showed the jury a photo Elgaafary had taken of the woman passed out with her eyes closed and traces of vomit on her face. The photo had been used for Elgaafary to obtain a cleaning fee from Uber after the ride had ended, The Daily Local News reported.

The driver's Uber account was suspended after he was accused of the assault in February 2018.

Elgaafary will be sentenced at a later date, and after the jury's verdict, the judge revoked the defendant's bail pending that hearing, according to the Daily Local. Once he serves his sentence, he will be deported to Egypt.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.