UNO Social Club will bring cards, cocktails and competition to Fishtown

UNO is getting its own game night in Philadelphia.

Mattel will bring its UNO Social Club pop-up to Kung Fu Necktie in Fishtown on July 1, turning the venue into a gathering spot for fans of the classic card game.

The free event runs from 6-9 p.m. and will feature UNO gameplay, themed drinks, prizes and music from local DJs and MCs. Organizers also promise UNO-themed décor, photo opportunities and giveaways throughout the night.

Admission is free for attendees 21 and older. Entry is first come, first served and subject to venue capacity. Fans are encouraged to RSVP in advance, though registration does not guarantee entry.

Philadelphia is the first stop on Mattel's five-city UNO Social Club tour this summer. Attendees also will have opportunities to win branded merchandise and UNO product packs during the event.

Wednesday, July 1 | 6-9 p.m.

Kung Fu Necktie

1248 N. Front St.

Philadelphia, PA 19122

Free admission (21+ only)

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