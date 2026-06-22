More Events:

June 22, 2026

UNO Social Club will bring cards, cocktails and competition to Fishtown

The free 21+ event at Kung Fu Necktie will feature UNO gameplay, themed drinks, DJs and prizes on July 1.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Games Pop-Up
Uno Social Club Provided Courtesy/Mattel

Mattel's UNO Social Club will bring themed drinks, gameplay and prizes to Kung Fu Necktie in Fishtown on July 1.

UNO is getting its own game night in Philadelphia.

Mattel will bring its UNO Social Club pop-up to Kung Fu Necktie in Fishtown on July 1, turning the venue into a gathering spot for fans of the classic card game.

The free event runs from 6-9 p.m. and will feature UNO gameplay, themed drinks, prizes and music from local DJs and MCs. Organizers also promise UNO-themed décor, photo opportunities and giveaways throughout the night.

Admission is free for attendees 21 and older. Entry is first come, first served and subject to venue capacity. Fans are encouraged to RSVP in advance, though registration does not guarantee entry.

Philadelphia is the first stop on Mattel's five-city UNO Social Club tour this summer. Attendees also will have opportunities to win branded merchandise and UNO product packs during the event.

Uno Social Club

Wednesday, July 1 | 6-9 p.m.
Kung Fu Necktie
1248 N. Front St.
Philadelphia, PA 19122
Free admission (21+ only)

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Games Pop-Up Fishtown Nightlife

Featured

Cross Estate - Back side of entrance

7 secret destinations to explore in NJ
Crowds at Wiggins Park

Free World Cup fan festival with match screenings, live music and food is coming to Camden

Just In

Must Read

Government

Philly's ski mask ban became law last week, but there are questions about its effect — and its constitutionality

City Council ski mask law

Sponsored

6/25-27: Free World Cup fan festival

Crowds at Wiggins Park

Adult Health

This program lifts hospital patients' spirts by having musicians like Low Cut Connie's Adam Weiner sing to them

Musicians On Call

Entertainment

Quinta Brunson signs deal to create shows for Disney

Quinta Brunson Disney

Festivals

Up South Street Festival returns with live music, local artists and more than 50 vendors

Up South Street Festival

Phillies

MLB trade rumors: Looking at some early OF targets, fits for Phillies

Phillies-Byron-Buxton-trade_011926

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved