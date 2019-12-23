More Sports:

December 23, 2019

Updating the Eagles' injuries after their Week 16 win over Dallas, plus a DeSean Jackson report

Doug Pederson provided the latest on Zach Ertz, Lane Johnson, Ronald Darby and the rest of the injured Birds

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
122319CarsonWentzDeSeanJackson Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

(Insert "OMG IT'S HAPPENING" gif.)

Heading into their Week 17 game against the Dallas Cowboys, the Philadelphia Eagles were without RT Lane Johnson, WR Nelson Agholor, and RB Jordan Howard, all of whom were inactive. They came out of that matchup with some additional injuries.

Speaking with reporters during his Monday afternoon press conference, Doug Pederson updated the statuses of the Eagles' injured players:

RT Lane Johnson (ankle): "Lane is improving. He’s more day-to-day. We’ll see. I gotta get him on land. I gotta get him to run and see where he is with the ankle, but he’s improving."

TE Zach Ertz: “There is a rib that has been affected.” One rib, apparently.


Pederson added that he will speak with doctors and have an update for Thursday.

Update: Apparently, that one rib is broken, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (foot): "J.J., actually I’m waiting on. He’s going to have a test result tomorrow, but should be fine. Nothing too serious there."

CB Ronald Darby (hip flexor): "Darby is the one that is probably going to – is probably a little more significant. He’s probably going to miss some time. Darby’s is a little bit more serious."

When asked if Rasul Douglas or Sidney Jones would start in place of Darby, Pederson responded, "Right now it would be Rasul."

CB Jalen Mills (ankle): "Mills is, you know, his ankle. Tough guy, tough kid, ended up finishing the game, obviously. But he’s going to be day-to-day. Right now, he’s hurting today, but we’ll see as the week goes on, and progress him."

Pederson did not get asked about Howard or Agholor, though it feels doubtful that either of them will play Week 17.

And then in other injury news, according to Tim McManus of ESPN, DeSean Jackson might be ready to return for the divisional round of the playoffs, should the Eagles advance that far.

As McManus notes, Jackson isn't even eligible to return until that game, as he must stay on IR for at least 8 games (not 8 weeks, to be clear). 

Even if Jackson isn't ready to go for the divisional round, the Eagles should activate him for it anyway, and make their opponent prepare for him, as the Bears had to do Week 9, when Jackson only played 4 snaps before re-aggravating his abdominal injury.

MORE: Final observations: Eagles 17, Cowboys 9 | Eagles 'unknown' offense has fueled rebirth as team reaches for unlikely playoff berth

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles injuries

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying about the Eagles: Wentz changes the narrative, Pederson makes Garrett look bad
Carson-Wentz-celebrates_122319_usat

Wawa

Wawa suffers massive data breach, potentially compromising customers' credit, debit card data
Wawa data breach

Healthy Eating

Vitamin B12 deficiency a serious risk for vegans, experts say
Vegan Vitamin B12

Eagles

A look at the Eagles' playoff-clinching scenarios, as well as their likely/ideal playoff opponents
122319CarsonWentzRussellWilson

Entertainment

Round1 with bowling, arcade games opening at Fashion District Philadelphia
Round1 at Fashion District Philadelphia opening

Family-Friendly

Five family-friendly New Year's Eve celebrations
Countdown 2 Noon

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved