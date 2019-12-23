Updating the Eagles' injuries after their Week 16 win over Dallas, plus a DeSean Jackson report

Heading into their Week 17 game against the Dallas Cowboys, the Philadelphia Eagles were without RT Lane Johnson, WR Nelson Agholor, and RB Jordan Howard, all of whom were inactive. They came out of that matchup with some additional injuries.

Speaking with reporters during his Monday afternoon press conference, Doug Pederson updated the statuses of the Eagles' injured players:

• RT Lane Johnson (ankle): "Lane is improving. He’s more day-to-day. We’ll see. I gotta get him on land. I gotta get him to run and see where he is with the ankle, but he’s improving."

• TE Zach Ertz: “There is a rib that has been affected.” One rib, apparently.

Pederson added that he will speak with doctors and have an update for Thursday.



Update: Apparently, that one rib is broken, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.