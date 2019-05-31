Florida man finds 89-year-old Upper Darby High School diploma, seeks owner

A Florida man says he found a high school diploma from Upper Darby High School in Delaware County dating back to the school's Class of 1930, and now he wants to return the diploma to its rightful owners.

Claudio Alvarado, who lives in Ponte Vedra, a community less than 20 miles southeast of Jacksonville, said in an Instagram post this week that he found the diploma a "few years ago" around a condominium complex in Ponte Vedra, and recently re-discovered it while moving things around in his house:

The diploma says it belonged to one Francis Albert DiGiovanni, and is dated to June 12, 1930. If DiGiovanni was 18 years old when he graduated high school, he would have been born in 1911 or 1912.

Alvarado said he is asking for anyone who might know the DiGiovanni family to reach out to him, and to share his picture of the diploma.

"It will a blessing to be able to return this piece of history to is owner," he wrote on Instagram.

