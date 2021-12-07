10 Philly-area hospitals recognized for high-quality maternity care by U.S. News & World Report

Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia, as well as several Jefferson Health and Virtua Health facilities in the region, have been rated as high-performing hospitals when it comes to providing maternity care to expecting mothers and families.

U.S. News & World Report released Tuesday its first-ever Best Hospitals for Maternity list, which identified 237 health care facilities nationwide as offering high-quality child labor and delivery services. The recognized cohort of hospitals was not ranked numerically for the publication's inaugural list.

The magazine's methodology was based upon an evaluation of data related to uncomplicated pregnancies at hospitals. Those metrics included the number of early elective deliveries, the amount of C-sections performed on low-risk women, the likelihood of newborn complications, breast milk feeding rates and if a hospital offered vaginal birth after a C-section.

Hospitals that had fewer newborn complications, less early deliveries and a smaller number of C-sections tended to perform childbirths better, according to the publication.

Pennsylvania Hospital was credited by the publication for its low number of early deliveries, C-sections performed and newborn complications. The facility was also identified as having higher-than-average breastfeeding rates and providing vaginal birth to pregnant patients who previously underwent a C-section.

Jefferson Health Hospital in Abington, Chester County Hospital in West Chester and Paoli Hospital were also recognized for their maternity care services.

Below are the 10 hospitals in Pennsylvania that made U.S. News' ranking.

• Pennsylvania Hospital, Philadelphia

• Jefferson Health Hospital, Abington

• Chester County Hospital, West Chester

• Paoli Hospital, Paoli

• Lancaster General Hospital, Lancaster

• Reading Hospital, West Reading

• Geisinger Medical Center, Danville

• Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg

• Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital, Bloomsburg

• Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College

Jefferson Health's Stratford, Cherry Hill and Washington Township hospitals, as well as Virtua Health's Voorhees and Camden facilities, were identified as high-performing when it came to offering maternity care in South Jersey. Inspira Medical Center in Elmer, Salem County was also named to the publication's list.

Below are the 17 hospitals in New Jersey that were recognized as offering high-quality childbirth services.

• Jefferson Health Hospital, Stratford

• Jefferson Health Hospital, Cherry Hill

• Jefferson Health Hospital, Washington Township

• Virtua Health Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Camden

• Virtua Health Hospital, Voorhees

• Inspira Medical Center, Elmer

• Capital Health Medical Center, Pennington

• Chilton Medical Center, Pompton Plains

• Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, Englewood

• Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center, Westwood

• Hackensack Meridian Health Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy

• Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune City

• Morristown Medical Center, Morristown

• Newton Medical Center, Newton

• Ocean University Medical Center, Brick

• Overlook Medical Center, Summit

• Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank