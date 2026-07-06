USMNT's World Cup dream shattered by Belgium in 4-1 loss

The dream for the USMNT in the World Cup is over.

Team USA fell behind early and never found momentum against Belgium, even after a game-tying goal in the first half, and eventually lost 4-1 in the Round Of 16 in Seattle, signaling an end to their journey in the world's biggest sporting event.

The USMNT enjoyed some memorable moments throughout the World Cup, and went 2-1 in group play before a thrilling win against Bosnia-Herzegovina in the Round of 32, but failed to get back to the Cup quarterfinals, where they haven't been since 2002.

Belgium, which hasn't lost yet in the tournament, staved off a highly pro-USA crowd in Seattle, and the Red Devils will play Spain in the quarters.

Despite FIFA suspending the one-game ban for USA striker Folarin Balogun following his red card against Bosnia-Herzegovina, the USMNT couldn't generate enough offense and made too many mistakes that opened doors for Belgium, which got a first-half brace from Charles De Ketelaere, the second of which gave Belgium a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

An injury to USA star Christian Pulisic in the second half only complicated the mission, along with some sloppiness that led to opportunities that Belgium didn't squander.

If the game wasn't truly over after Belgium took a 3-1 lead on failed clearance by USA goalkeeper Matt Freese, it was cemented on Belgium's fourth and final goal in the 93rd minute.

Belgium scores its fourth pic.twitter.com/Z1NuckvB6A — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 7, 2026

Belgium took the lead in the 9th minute on a goal from De Ketelaere on crosser from the left side from Nicolas Raskin. USA had failed to clear the ball on a Chris Richards header, showing reluctance to the loose ball, which Raskin controlled before crossing to De Ketelaere, who was in front of the goal and unobstructed as he scored easily for the 1-0 lead.

Belgium takes an early lead pic.twitter.com/Ig1uFYtLdI — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 7, 2026

USMNT midfielder Malik Tillman tied the game in the 31st minute off a free kick that whizzed past Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois into the upper left corner of the net, the second free kick goal for Tillman, whose equalizer rocked the crowd in Seattle and appeared to reenergize the American team, at least in the moment.

MALIK TILLMAN FORCES THE EQUALIZER FOR THE @USMNT 🇺🇸



ANOTHER FREE KICK BEAUTY AND THE BUILDING SHAKES IN SEATTLE! pic.twitter.com/uUO9amIJ3Z — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 7, 2026

But USA's lead was short-lived as De Ketelaere recorded his brace two minutes later, a fierce header into the upper right corner – again on a crosser from way to the left side from Leandro Trossard, who drew to American defenders with him – that put Belgium back up, 2-1.

Charles De Ketelaere bags his brace pic.twitter.com/EUpBXv9CpC — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 7, 2026

Looking for a shakeup after the break, USA coach Mauricio Pochettino replaced Sergino Dest in the midfield with Giovanni Reyna. USA looked to attack at the start but Pulisic, the star who had sustained an injury during group play that sidelined him for a game, got injured again, this time trying to get off a shot from about 18 feet out before his right foot got jammed into the foot of Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, sending Pulisic to the ground, writhing in pain but unpenalized.

The Hersey, Pa., native stayed on the ground for awhile before getting to his feet and eventually coming out and being replaced by Sebastian Berhalter as the crowd showered boos on the officials.

Moments later, the sloppiness continued for the UMSNT as Freese came way out with De Ketelaere bearing down on him and behind the USA defense. But Freese couldn't clear it properly, and instead allowed an empty net to midfielder Hans Vanaken to score from about 35 feet out, the longest goal of the tournament.

Another look at Belgium's third goal pic.twitter.com/71ldzuhbAk — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 7, 2026

The two-goal lead appeared to put USA on the ropes, especially with Pulisic watching angrily from the sidelined. Two USA scoring chances were thwarted by Belgium, which spent the final few minutes trying to keep the ball away from USA and drain the clock to advance before getting the dagger fourth goal from Romelo Lukaku, the nation's all-time leading goal scorer.

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