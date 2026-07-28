Postal Service employee allegedly clubbed co-worker with a steel pipe at South Philly mail facility

A mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service allegedly assaulted his co-worker with a metal pipe last week during a dispute at a distribution center in Southwest Philly, federal prosecutors said.

The alleged attack happened around 5 a.m. on July 21 in the USPS facility at 7500 Lindbergh Blvd. in Eastwick. Mail carrier Steven Louis, 30, of Bustleton, became upset when he overheard his co-worker talking about him behind his back, according to a criminal complaint.

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Louis allegedly took a steel safety bar from a piece of mail processing equipment and confronted the co-worker. A witness told investigators that Louis swung the 56-inch-long pipe at his co-worker and struck him in the chest. The co-worker did not fight back, investigators said. Louis allegedly struck the man a second time in the head, knocking him unconscious. The pipe weighs about 25 pounds, prosecutors said.

A bystander intervened to take the pipe from Louis and notified USPS management of the assault, investigators said. Several other witnesses saw the wounded man bleeding on the floor and called 911.

Prosecutors said the man suffered fractures to his skull and cheekbone, along with head lacerations that required stitches.

Louis is charged with assaulting a federal officer, a felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.