FYI, you're never too old to get measles (or the vaccine)

From January 1 to March 14 of this year, 268 cases of measles have been confirmed in 15 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While the contagious, and sometimes fatal, disease was considered to be eradicated – a vaccine was invented in 1963 – unvaccinated travelers (Americans or foreign visitors) can get measles in other countries and bring the disease into the United States, spreading to the unprotected and sometimes leads to outbreaks, according to the CDC.

While most people have had the measles vaccine, Men’s Health reports that one group generating attention are those who were deliberately not immunized as children because of “misplaced parental concerns over the safety or effectiveness of the vaccine.” Those becoming adults — and those already of adult age — now have the opportunity to make up their own minds about whether to get vaccinated.

It’s important to remember that measles could become endemic (constant presence of a disease in an area) in the United States again, especially if vaccinations decrease, according to the CDC. But it’s also worth noting that it is possible to fully eradicate the disease, though this would require the elimination of measles worldwide.

If you didn’t get the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine (MMR) as a child — or don't know whether you did — it is 100 percent OK to get it as an adult. Even if you did get the vaccine, certain people who fit some specific criteria might need it again.

The three major groups of people who may want to contemplate a supplementary vaccine, according to Men’s Health, are:

• People who are at risk of exposure to measles (like health care or childcare workers)

• People planning to travel to a place with ongoing measles outbreaks

• People born between 1963 and 1967 who might have received a “killed vaccine” and could be at risk for atypical measles

The CDC recommends that adults who were born after 1956 get at least one dose of the vaccine, unless they can show that they have either been vaccinated or had all three diseases that the MMR vaccine protects against. Those born before 1957 are assumed to have had measles, which confers lifelong immunity, Live Science reports.

Children should get two doses of the vaccine: the first one at 12 to 15 months of age, and the second one between four and six years of age. The second dose can be given earlier, as long as it is at least 28 days after the first dose. More than 95 percent of people who receive a single dose of MMR will develop immunity to all three viruses, according to the CDC.

You can find where to get vaccinated near you here.