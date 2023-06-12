Report: Valerie Camillo leaving Flyers, Comcast Spectacor

A month after getting a share of the spotlight within the Flyers' restructured front office as the leading woman on the business side, Valerie Camillo is reportedly leaving both the organization and Comcast Spectacor.

Effective July 1, Camillo will be leaving her posts as the president and CEO of Spectacor Sports and Entertainment and as an alternate governor to the Flyers after five years in Philadelphia.

Anthony SanFilippo of Crossing Broad was first to report, with Camillo's departure getting verified by multiple other Flyers beats soon after.

During her run, Camillo oversaw the Wells Fargo Center's massive, multimillion-dollar renovations over the last several years and Comcast Specator's overall development plans for the South Philly Sports Complex (which have been in flux). She also helped play a role in Danny Brière's gradual rise into the Flyers' general manager by familiarizing him with the business side of the team's operations.

Considering that Flyers governor and Comcast Spectacor chairman and CEO Dan Hilferty regularly mentioned Camillo's importance to the organization's direction and that she was highlighted as a core part of the team's front-office leadership group during its introductory press conference last month, the timing is definitely curious.

The impact, however, will have to be seen.

This is a developing story...

