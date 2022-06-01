Comcast Spectacor changes plans for Fusion esports arena, office tower at South Philly sports complex

Comcast Spectacor is re-examining its development plans at the sports complex in South Philadelphia in light of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A 3,500-seat esports arena for competitive gaming and an office complex along Pattison Avenue are no longer part of Comcast-Spectacor's development blueprint for the land it owns in the stadium district — at least not as they were originally planned, a source at the company told PhillyVoice.

A new strategy hasn't been determined concretely, but Comcast Spectacor is intrigued by the idea of developing its properties in way that would mirror fan viewing areas in other cities, most notably Toronto's Jurassic Park for the Raptors and Milwaukee's Deer District for the Bucks.

Comcast-Spectacor owns the Philadelphia Flyers, the Wells Fargo Center, the Philadelphia Fusion esports team, the Xfinity Live! venue and about 47 acres of land that is used for parking at the sports complex. The Wells Fargo Center currently is undergoing long-term renovations designed to upgrade the 26-year-old facility.

In 2019, the company touted a $50 million plan for the Fusion Arena, a 60,000-square-foot facility that would serve as the home of the Philadelphia Fusion, which competes in the Overwatch League. The project, then described as a joint venture with The Cordish Companies, was envisioned as an East Coast hub for the burgeoning esports entertainment industry. The Cordish Companies developed the Live! Casino & Hotel that opened last year in South Philadelphia.

Comcast Spectacor also unveiled plans in 2019 for Pattison Place, a 200,000-square-foot office and retail complex near Broad Street and Pattison Avenue. The office building was touted as a project that would bring 1,670 new jobs and generate $295 billion in economic benefits for the city and state over a 30-year-period.

The impact of the pandemic has changed Comcast Spectacor's thinking about how to approach the development of these spaces.

The company source said there is still interest in creating a space for esports at the sports complex, but any new venue would now be a more of a multipurpose facility. It could include a concert venue and restaurants in addition to a space that could be used for esports events.

One reason for the change in plans is the way the esports industry has adapted to the pandemic. The closure of venues pushed esports more firmly into the realm of streaming, where the biggest winners have been Twitch, Facebook Gaming and YouTube Gaming.

Streamlabs, a company that tracks esports industry trends, reported that people watched more than 7.46 billion hours of content across all live streaming platforms for gaming in the third quarter of 2020, a year-over-year increase of 91.8% compared to the same quarter in 2019.

By the first quarter of 2022, the three biggest platforms accounted for 8.06 billion hours of content streamed. The growth of streaming in the gaming world has leveled off in the past year, but virtual viewing remains dominant in esports even as live events return.

Comcast Spectacor determined that the demand for a single-purpose esports venue at the sports complex simply doesn't make sense in the world after the pandemic, the source said. There has been a shift toward corporate sponsors for esports teams instead of city-affiliated teams, even though some established teams continue to have hometown affiliations.

There isn't a specific plan for a new venue to replace the planned Fusion Arena at this time, but Comcast Spectacor still envisions a facility that will hold live esports events in the future. The company wants to build a space that can accommodate a broader range of events and interests.

Likewise, the work-from-home trend during the pandemic altered Comcast Spectacor's plans for Pattison Place. Even as some workplaces bring employees back to offices on a full- or part-time basis, the future of commercial office space remains too uncertain to pursue the Pattison Place project as it was originally planned.

The company's mindset regarding its available land at the sports complex is now more entertainment-focused and positioned around the four major pro sports teams that play there, the source said. Xfinity Live!, built in 2012, has been a successful draw that brings large numbers of fans to the stadium district on game days, even if they are not attending the games.

By now, NBA fans have become familiar with footage of raucous fans in Toronto and Milwaukee, where Jurassic Park and the Deer District are packed with crowds in outdoor viewing areas — especially during the playoffs. Comcast Spectacor believes this is something the stadium district may be able to emulate to even greater effect, because all four major Philadelphia teams play there. The company also is keen on potentially adding retail and restaurants to the stadium district.

The transformation of the Wells Fargo Center, a multiphase project costing Comcast Spectacor more than $300 million, is intended to modernize the arena in a bid to keep the 76ers there for the long-haul. The Sixers, formerly owned by Comcast Spectacor, and now owned by Harris Blister Sports & Entertainment, have been flirting with the idea of building a new arena in Philadelphia.

In 2020, the Sixers were among several groups to submit a proposal for the redevelopment of Penn's Landing. The team's plan called for an 18,500-seat arena that would include $4 billion in funding from the 76ers and about $700 million in public financing. That proposal was rejected and the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation ultimately went with a $2.2 billion plan from the New York-based Durst Organization, which will rebuild the waterfront with a mix of residential, retail and hotel developments. The chosen plan does not require any public subsidy.

Comcast Spectacor currently is working on a $50 million renovation of the Wells Fargo Center's club level spaces, including four new bars and enhancements to the arena's seating and technology.

There is no immediate timeline to unveil plans for the land that was previously designated for Fusion Arena and Pattison Place, the source said. It's unclear how any future plans may impact parking at the sports complex, and city officials did not immediately respond to a request for information about its role in future development.

Comcast Spectacor is clearly motivated to utilize the land it owns in ways that promote entertainment for Phillies, Flyers, Eagles and Sixers fans who want to be part of the game day experience. The pandemic has been responsible for major changes in the way developers are projecting future projects, but banking on the rabid fandom around Philly sports remains as safe a bet as any.