Valley Forge Casino Resort to reopen on Friday

Valley Forge Casino Resort in King of Prussia, Montgomery County is set to resume operations on Friday with numerous health and safety protocols in place.

Both guests and employees will undergo temperature checks upon arrival to the casino. Workers will be required to wear face coverings, while guests will be strongly encouraged to as well, according to "Boyd Clean" safety protocols. Face coverings will be provided to guests free of charge upon request. Also, hand sanitizer will be provided to all guests at the casino.

In addition, casino areas such as gaming machines, table games, restaurants and bathrooms will undergo thorough cleaning and disinfection multiple times per day. Hotel areas such as rooms, service spaces, counters and pick-up/drop-off locations also will be regularly sanitized. There will be enhanced cleaning and sanitation of all high-touch surfaces, including door handles, handrails and elevator buttons.

Slots and table games have been reconfigured to allow for greater social distancing at the casino. Every other betting station at the sportsbook will be open in an effort to keep people at least six feet apart.

The number of players at each table game will be limited to enforce social distancing and the maximum number of participants will be posted at each game. Guests congregating behind players is prohibited.

Capacity limits also have been implemented in restaurants, elevators, retail shops and banquet spaces. Restaurant and bar seating has been reduced to meet capacity restrictions.

Some property amenities and restaurants will be limited for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus outbreak. A complete list detailing Valley Forge Casino Resort’s COVID-19 health and safety guidelines can be found here.

The announcement comes as Montgomery County and the Philly suburbs move on Friday into the green phase of Pennsylvania’s reopening plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Valley Forge is the latest casino in the Philly region to announce its reopening plans this week. Harrah’s Philadelphia in Chester, Delaware County will reopen on Friday too, while Parx Casino in Bensalem, Bucks County will reopen on Monday. Rivers Casino Philadelphia has yet to announce its reopening plans.

Several Atlantic City casinos are preparing to welcome back guests, as well, after New Jersey gave them the green light to reopen next Thursday.