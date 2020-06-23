More News:

Harrah’s Philadelphia to reopen Friday with numerous health measures in place

The Chester casino and racetrack will implement capacity limits, strongly encourage face coverings

Harrah's Philadelphia will only require guests to wear face masks when they are participating in table games. Otherwise, they are strongly encouraged.

Strict social distancing measures will become the new normal at Harrah’s Philadelphia when the Chester, Delaware County casino and racetrack reopens Friday.

Capacity limits will be imposed on casino floors, restaurants and other seated venues to promote social distancing, and signage reminding people to remain six feet apart has been posted across the complex. Visitors must maintain a safe distance from others while at all gaming tables, slot machines and restaurants. 

Guests are not required — but strongly encouraged — to wear face coverings while on the property. The only place where face coverings are required to be worn by visitors is at table games. Employees are required to wear face coverings.

Guests are encouraged to frequently wash and sanitize their hands. Employees will provide hand sanitizer to visitors upon entry and at various locations across the casino. There also will be hand sanitizer stations available. 

Employees, who are being trained in the company’s health and safety measures to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, will regularly disinfect and sanitize high-touch surface areas. A full list of Harrah’s guidelines can be viewed here.

The casino will reopen at 11:00 a.m. Friday, but select guests can return at 9:00 a.m. Harrah’s has been closed since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

The reopening comes the same day that Delaware County and the Philly suburbs move into the green phase of Pennsylvania’s reopening plan. Parx Casino in Bensalem, Bucks County announced that it will reopen Monday.

Harrah's has yet to announce when its Atlantic City will reopen. New Jersey casinos can resume operations starting next Thursday.

