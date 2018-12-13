Score a discount on registration for 2019 Valley Forge Revolutionary 5-Mile Run

If you want to be one of the 1,500 runners participating in the 2019 Revolutionary 5-Mile Run at the scenic Valley Forge National Park, now is the time to sign up.

Registration is $35 through Friday, Dec. 28. After it will increase to $40, then $45 as it gets closer to race day in late April. To be guaranteed a long-sleeve T-shirt, make sure to sign up by Monday, April 8.

All proceeds benefit the park, the site of the third winter encampment of the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War. Last year's 13th annual run raised $55,000.

"Valley Forge is one of the region's most visited destinations," said Mike Bowman, president and CEO of the Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board. "The park is truly a treasure for runners, cyclists, history enthusiasts, visitors and residents alike."

In 2017, Valley Forge had 2.2 million visitors.

The Revolutionary 5-Mile Run is a springtime race. This year it will take place Sunday, April 28.

The closed course includes a mix of roads and trails over the park's hilly terrain.



In addition to the 5-mile run, there's also a 3-mile walk, where dogs on leashes and strollers are welcome, and the Young Patriots Fun Run for kids.

Sunday, April 28

8:30 a.m. start time | $35 early registration

Valley Forge National Historical Park

1400 N. Outer Line Dr., King of Prussia, PA 19406



