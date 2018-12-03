Registration open for Love Run, a flat half marathon through Philly

Registration is now open for the 2019 Love Run. The spring half marathon will take place Sunday, March 31.

That gives runners almost four months to prepare for the race, which takes place in Center City and Fairmount Park.

If you're not ready to tackle 13.1 miles, there is another option. The new 7K race – that's only 4.34 miles – starts at the same time as the half. Both races begin and end at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

All runners will receive a finishers medal, T-shirt, commemorative coffee mug and access to a finish line party.

Through the end of December, early registration for the half is $89, and $50 for the 7K. The Love Run has partnered with the Legacy of Hope as the 2019 official charity partner.

Sunday, March 31

$50-$89 for early registration

Philadelphia Museum of Art

2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.