More Health:

December 13, 2018

Campaign aims to collect 10,000 pairs of donated socks for homeless over holidays

They are the least-donated item to shelters, and so important during winter time

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Volunteering Charity
socks Lum3n.com /Pexels

.

Footprints to Recovery, a collection of regional drug and alcohol treatment centers with a location in Wayne, is launching its inaugural Socks of Love campaign and aims to donate 10,000 pairs of socks to the homeless.

Why socks, you ask? Well, that would be due to the fact that socks are the least donated item to homeless shelters, and therefore the most needed. Not to mention, socks are a crucial part of staying warm in the colder months.

In a national effort to collect 10,000 pairs of socks, an effort that kicked off in November and runs through January, Footprints to Recovery is accepting socks at its drop-off site in Wayne and via mail. All Footprints to Recovery centers nationwide are participating.

Clients and alumni will process incoming donations and coordinate their delivery. Each treatment facility will provide socks to local homeless shelters. Some Footprints locations will assist clients in delivering socks to public spaces that serve as shelters for homeless individuals.

RELATED READ: Where to volunteer in Philadelphia this month

So, if you're still looking for a way to give back before 2018 runs out, donating some socks to this effort is a nice gesture that benefits the local community. And be sure to share your giving with hashtag #SocksOfLove.

The local Footprints to Recovery location is at 992 Old Eagle School Road, Suite 904, Wayne, PA 19087. But donations also can be mailed to any of these locations: 3535 Quakerbridge Road, Suite 300, Hamilton Township, N.J. 08619; 3265 N. Arlington Heights Road, Suite 303, Arlington Heights, IL 60004; 6505 S. Paris St., Centennial, CO 80111; and 1132 S. Oakland, Mesa, AZ 85206.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Volunteering Charity Philadelphia Socks Homeless Homeless Shelter

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Phillies are succinctly addressing their needs as their fruitful offseason continues
120318_Jean-Segura_usat

Government

Philadelphia's interns will now be paid to work at mayor's office
Mayor Jim Kenney; Thom Carroll photo

Wellness

Your booze-rushed ticker might be 'holiday heart syndrome'
finder-food-poisoning-pexels

Eagles

Week 15 NFL picks
121318NickFoles

Wawa

Wawa previews its biggest store ever
12122018_Wawa_Old_City

Arts & Culture

Sculpture installation coming to top of Philadelphia Museum of Art's steps
"STAND" by Antony Gormley at Philadelphia Museum of Art

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved