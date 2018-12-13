Campaign aims to collect 10,000 pairs of donated socks for homeless over holidays

Footprints to Recovery , a collection of regional drug and alcohol treatment centers with a location in Wayne, is launching its inaugural Socks of Love campaign and aims to donate 10,000 pairs of socks to the homeless.

Why socks, you ask? Well, that would be due to the fact that socks are the least donated item to homeless shelters, and therefore the most needed. Not to mention, socks are a crucial part of staying warm in the colder months.

In a national effort to collect 10,000 pairs of socks, an effort that kicked off in November and runs through January, Footprints to Recovery is accepting socks at its drop-off site in Wayne and via mail. All Footprints to Recovery centers nationwide are participating.

Clients and alumni will process incoming donations and coordinate their delivery. Each treatment facility will provide socks to local homeless shelters. Some Footprints locations will assist clients in delivering socks to public spaces that serve as shelters for homeless individuals.

RELATED READ: Where to volunteer in Philadelphia this month

So, if you're still looking for a way to give back before 2018 runs out, donating some socks to this effort is a nice gesture that benefits the local community. And be sure to share your giving with hashtag #SocksOfLove.

The local Footprints to Recovery location is at 992 Old Eagle School Road, Suite 904, Wayne, PA 19087. But donations also can be mailed to any of these locations: 3535 Quakerbridge Road, Suite 300, Hamilton Township, N.J. 08619; 3265 N. Arlington Heights Road, Suite 303, Arlington Heights, IL 60004; 6505 S. Paris St., Centennial, CO 80111; and 1132 S. Oakland, Mesa, AZ 85206.