November 07, 2023

Venus to appear next to crescent moon early Thursday morning

The best time to see the spectacle is before sunrise. This weekend, a meteor shower may be visible

crescent moon venus Johnny Horne for The Fayetteville Observer/USA TODAY NETWORK

Early Thursday morning, Venus and the moon will appear close together in the sky. Above, a similar phenomenon in 1991 shows Venus to the left of the moon.

Early risers are in for an astronomical treat this Thursday morning. If skies are clear, Venus will appear next to the waning crescent moon.

In some parts of Europe, viewers may spot the moon passing directly in front of Venus. By the time the objects are visible on the East Coast, Venus and the moon will appear very close together.

MORE: Franklin Institute's 'Wondrous Space' exhibit lets kids build their own rockets and astronaut suits

Venus will be visible just to the upper-right of the moon at 4 a.m., according to Astronomy MagazineAs the morning continues, the moon and Venus will stay closely paired, but the objects will rise higher in the sky.

Stargazers hoping to see the phenomenon should head outside to a location with an unobstructed view and look at the sky to the northeast for the bright shine of Venus. Binoculars may come in handy. 

Viewers may also be able to see a phenomenon known as Earthshine, which is when the unlit portion of the crescent moon glows with an eerie bluish-gray color.

Venus — the hottest planet in our solar system, sometimes called Earth's twin due to its size and structure — glows throughout the month of November, rising about four hours before the sun does each day. It is different from our planet in that it spins backward, has a surface temperature that can melt lead and experiences no seasons. As its orbit is closer to the sun than ours, from Earth's view, Venus and the sun are fairly close together in the sky.

This weekend, a meteor shower may be visible, with peak visibility between Sunday and Monday. The best way to view the Southern Taurids meteor shower is by spotting Jupiter at night and observing the surrounding sky.

