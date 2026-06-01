Veterans can get free wills and legal documents in Ocean City on June 4

Veterans can get free help preparing important legal documents during the Wills for Warriors event in Ocean City on Thursday, June 4.

The program will connect veterans with volunteer attorneys who will prepare wills, powers of attorney and health care directives at no cost. Appointments will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ocean City American Legion Morvay-Miley-Cruice Post 524.

Participants will meet one-on-one with an attorney who will prepare the documents during the appointment. All participating attorneys are donating their time and services through the program.

Estate planning is often something people intend to do but never get around to completing. Organizers say the event is designed to make those services more accessible to veterans while helping them put important plans in place for themselves and their families.

"Our working group wants everyone to know that the purpose of this initiative is to give back to our veteran community, which has given us so much," Cape May County Surrogate Judge E. Marie Hayes said in a statement. "We have a proud population of veterans in Cape May County who deserve services such as these."

Veterans interested in participating must schedule an appointment in advance by calling the Cape May County Surrogate's Office at 609-463-6666 and asking for Hannah.

Wills for Warriors

Thursday, June 4 | 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Ocean City American Legion Morvay-Miley-Cruice Post 524

4562 West Ave.

Ocean City, NJ 08226

Free | By appointment only

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