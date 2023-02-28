The War on Drugs to auction off signed memorabilia from Dave Grohl, Questlove and Kyle Schwarber

The War on Drugs will auction off signed memorabilia from artists and athletes like Dave Grohl, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, Kyle Schwarber and Tobias Harris at a virtual charity event to raise money for the School District of Philadelphia.

The band's charity auction will be held on Monday, March 6 beginning at 2 p.m., but those interested in getting in on the action can sign up to place an absentee bid prior to the live event. Proceeds will support The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia, a nonprofit that raises money and coordinates investments for Philadelphia's public schools.

The band previously raised money for the School District of Philadelphia during "Drugcember," its trio of holiday concerts at Johnny Brenda's just before Christmas. As part of those festivities, the band teamed up with Julien's Auctions to auction off a pair of "golden tickets" to any of the band's upcoming performances, as well as signed instruments from the band.

Due to the success of the previous auction, The War on Drugs has decided to give it another go. About 20 items and experiences have been donated by band members, musicians, city restaurants, music venues and sports teams in order to support the public education nonprofit.

The War on Drugs is auctioning off another "golden" pair of tickets that can be used to get into any of the band's concerts for the next five years. The current bid is set at $2,250. The band is also selling two Fender electric guitars signed by each of its members, at $1,250 per instrument, as well as a print of the 2013 single "Red Eyes," signed by frontman Adam Granduciel and artist Tim Wakefield, and a tour jacket and set of merchandise.

Grohl, frontman of the Foo Fighters and former member of Nirvana, donated a signed copy of his book "The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music" to the auction. The current bid for the rockstar's 2021 memoir is $1,500.

Two signed copies of Questlove's best-selling nonfiction book "Music Is History," written with novelist Ben Greenman, are also up for auction, as is a wooden baseball bat signed by Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber.

Other items include a white NBA basketball signed by Sixers power forward Tobias Harris, a print signed by Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor, a signed copy of the "Beastie Boys Book" and a signed copy of Sonic Youth bassist Kim Gordon's "Girl In A Band" memoir.

Dr. Dog, the Chester County native band, signed a 2018 limited-edition kinetic skateboard deck, which is being auctioned off for $450. Another skateboard deck is up for auction, donated by professional skateboarder and Carbon County native Kerry Getz.

Some Philadelphia-area music venues and restaurants are also getting in on the fun. Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, located in Camden, is auctioning off a gift certificate that can be used to get into any concert held at the venue for the next year. The Met Philadelphia and the Mann Center are also offering a pair of tickets to any show over the next year, with VIP seating included.

For foodies, Center City's a. kitchen is auctioning off a three-course dinner with wine pairings to support the charity effort.

Those who are interested can begin bidding on these items online now through March 6. The auction will start closing in real time and in order of its catalog at 2 p.m. on Monday. For more information about the auction, check out its official page on Julien's Auctions.