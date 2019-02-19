More Health:

February 19, 2019

Relive summer days with this warming green smoothie recipe

A few tweaks of the recipe and voila! – it's a winter-friendly drink

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Healthy Eating Recipes
warming winter green smoothie pexels Alisha Mishra /Pexels

While it seems like our memories of warm weather are as faint as the quick-to-disappear flakes of a snow globe, there are ways to relive the lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer in frigid February.

How, you might ask? A warming winter smoothie, that’s how.

While sipping on a smoothie during winter may seem counterintuitive, the truth of the matter is: smoothies are a great way to consume fruit and vegetables in one sitting, no matter the season. Plus, the smoothie you drink during winter doesn’t have to be identical to the one you chug during summer, MindBodyGreen explains. 

RELATED READ: New healthy-ish ice cream promises to whisk you away to sleep

That’s where this Warming Green Smoothie recipe by the Minimalist Baker comes in. “After doing some research on the ancient practice of Ayurveda, I discovered there are a few ways to 'warm' your smoothie so it’s not so cooling to your body, which is perfect when you’re already battling colder temps but still want your daily dose of greens,” Minimalist Baker explains.

The recipe begins with ripe frozen banana, carrot and frozen zucchini (or cauliflower). Next comes protein powder, hemp seeds, and warming spices like ginger, turmeric, cinnamon and black pepper. You can also choose to add in some spirulina or a handful of spinach or kale for some extra green. All of this is topped off with some dairy-free milk and blended thoroughly.

To make the recipe a little more winter-friendly (or, less cold), Minimalist Baker offers some easy tweaks. A simple fix is to use cold or room temperature banana and zucchini instead of frozen. Reach for dairy-free milks like cashew or macadamia instead of coconut milk, which can be "more cooling in the body," Minimalist Baker notes. You also might want to try drinking in the afternoon when your "digestive fire" is strongest, as opposed to the morning when it is thought to be low, Minimalist Baker explains.

MindBodyGreen offers some tips for making smoothies a winter-friendly food, including the suggestion to chew smoothies:

“Digestion starts in the mouth, where digestive enzymes in saliva mix with your food, beginning the process of breaking it down and assimilating its nutrients. If you're not chewing, though, you're not creating the opportunity for those enzymes to mix with what you're eating — so chew your smoothie, even if people give you weird looks for doing so.”

Adding a crunchy element to the top of your smoothie might be a helpful reminder to chew, MindBodyGreen adds.

Learn how to make this Warming Winter Smoothie from the Minimalist Baker's video below: 

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Healthy Eating Recipes United States Vegan Winter Recipes Fruits and Vegetables Smoothie

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers' attitude shift sparks Game 2 victory over Brooklyn Nets
041519-BenSimmons-USAToday

Weather

Tornado warning in Philly area gives Twitter an overnight scare
storm clouds philly

Alternative Medicine

Medical marijuana and CBD are taking off: can it help you?
Carroll - Medical marijuana and CBD products.

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Phillies offense just as much to blame as pitching for recent struggles
Cesar-Hernandez-Phillies_041619_USAT

Fires

Jersey Shore boardwalk landmark destroyed by five-alarm fire in Ocean Grove
Ocean Grove Fire

Eagles

Eagles' Jalen Mills reportedly cited for fighting NBA player in Washington D.C.
081418JalenMills

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved