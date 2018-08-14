Watch Aretha Franklin's last performance in Philadelphia

The Internet didn't respond well to the news that the Queen of Soul was "gravely ill." Reports on Monday confirmed that legendary singer and performer Aretha Franklin was in the hospital, but was surrounded by friends and family.

So far, nothing new has come out of the Franklin family on her condition, but rumor has it she's back home in Detroit, Mich. on hospice care.

In February 2017, Franklin announced she was going to retire within the year. Then, this past March, she canceled two upcoming shows in New Orleans, La. and Newark, Del. on doctors orders to "stay off the road."



The last time Franklin performed was on Nov. 17 for Elton John's annual AID's Foundation gala.

But before she ended her performing streak, Franklin came to Philadelphia for (possibly) one of her last shows. She did a full set at The Mann Center.

"You know, I started, really, in Philadelphia," she says at the piano during the show.

"I've really worked all over Philadelphia."

Here are some clips of that performance.

Before her August performance, Franklin sang in Philadelphia back in 2015 for Pope Francis' visit to the city.

