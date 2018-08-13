More Culture:

August 13, 2018

Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, is reportedly 'gravely ill'

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Singers News
Aretha Franklin is reportedly 'gravely ill' Robert Deutsch/USA Today Network

Sept 26, 2015; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Pope Francis watches Aretha Franklin sing at the Festival of Families along Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

It has been reported that legendary singer Aretha Franklin is "gravely ill" and currently in the hospital surrounded by friends and family.

In March, Franklin canceled a number of scheduled tour dates, including an appearance at the New Orleans’ Jazz and Heritage Festival, due to her doctor’s recommendation that she needed time to rest. 

She announced in 2017 that she would be retiring, stating, “I feel very, very enriched and satisfied with respect to where my career came from and where it is now." 

RELATED: Birthplace of famous South Philly opera singer Mario Lanza demolished

Franklin performed “Amazing Grace” for Pope Francis during his papal visit to Philadelphia in 2015. Her last performance in Philadelphia was last year at the Mann Center on Aug. 26.

Originally a gospel singer, Franklin took to secular music in 1960 and over the span of a 58-year career has sold more than 75 million records. She ranks third for most Grammys won by a female artist, holding a total of 18 Grammys. She was the first woman inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1987. She has had two #1 hits, including “Respect” and a duet with George Michael, “I Knew You were Waiting (For Me)." She also attained 17 Top 10 hits, including classics “Chain of Fools,” “Think,” and “A Natural Woman (You Make Me Feel Like).”

As the news broke earlier today, many celebrities took to Twitter to send out prayers to the Queen of Soul, including tweets from Mariah Carey, Ciara, Andy Cohen, and Missy Elliot




Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Singers News Philadelphia Illnesses Soul Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Aretha Franklin

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Shelton Gibson shows why the Eagles drafted him on first big play as professional receiver
081018SheltonGibson

Economy

Glassdoor report says Philly leads U.S. in wage growth
Carroll - The Philadelphia Skyline

Eagles

Eagles' starting defense dominant in first preseason game, with gifs and stuff
081018FletcherCox

Entertainment News

Want to be an extra when Chadwick Boseman's next film shoots in Philly?
Chadwick Boseman

Boxing

Meet featherweight boxer Tevin Farmer, Philly's most unlikely world champ
081018_Tevin-Farmer

Fundraisers

Eagles' Zach Ertz, Rep. Bob Brady, more help Kensington High School football team surpass donation goal
Kensington football equipment stolen

Escapes

Limited - Croatia

$1349 -- Croatia & Slovenia 4-Star Vacation: 9 Nights w/Flights
Limited - Israel Jerusalem

$1699 -- Explore Israel: 8-Night Guided Tour w/Flights
Travelzoo - Peru

$899 -- 6-Night Essential Peru Vacation w/Meals & Hotel

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.