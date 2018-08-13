Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, is reportedly 'gravely ill'

August 13, 2018
It has been reported that legendary singer Aretha Franklin is "gravely ill" and currently in the hospital surrounded by friends and family.
BREAKING NEWS: I am so saddened to report that the Queen of Soul and my good friend, Aretha Franklin is gravely ill. I spoke with her family members this morning. She is asking for your prayers at this time. I’ll have more details as I’m allowed to release.— Evrod Cassimy (@EvrodCassimy) August 13, 2018
In March, Franklin canceled a number of scheduled tour dates, including an appearance at the New Orleans’ Jazz and Heritage Festival, due to her doctor’s recommendation that she needed time to rest.
She announced in 2017 that she would be retiring, stating, “I feel very, very enriched and satisfied with respect to where my career came from and where it is now."
Franklin performed “Amazing Grace” for Pope Francis during his papal visit to Philadelphia in 2015. Her last performance in Philadelphia was last year at the Mann Center on Aug. 26.
Originally a gospel singer, Franklin took to secular music in 1960 and over the span of a 58-year career has sold more than 75 million records. She ranks third for most Grammys won by a female artist, holding a total of 18 Grammys. She was the first woman inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1987. She has had two #1 hits, including “Respect” and a duet with George Michael, “I Knew You were Waiting (For Me)." She also attained 17 Top 10 hits, including classics “Chain of Fools,” “Think,” and “A Natural Woman (You Make Me Feel Like).”
As the news broke earlier today, many celebrities took to Twitter to send out prayers to the Queen of Soul, including tweets from Mariah Carey, Ciara, Andy Cohen, and Missy Elliot.
Praying for the Queen of Soul 🙏🙏 #ArethaFranklin pic.twitter.com/5cfNPrQrq3— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 13, 2018
My prayers are with Aretha Franklin & her family during this difficult time 🙏🏾 LOOK BELOW @ what I tweeted at the top of the year we MUST CELEBRATE the Living Legends while they are here to see it. So many have given us decades of Timeless music...❤️ https://t.co/VVacLxcMSI— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 13, 2018
Prayers going up for the Queen of Soul tonight. Music just wouldn’t be same if not for Aretha Franklin. pic.twitter.com/oHHO5Kvfah— Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) August 13, 2018
Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.