Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, is reportedly 'gravely ill'

It has been reported that legendary singer Aretha Franklin is "gravely ill" and currently in the hospital surrounded by friends and family.

In March, Franklin canceled a number of scheduled tour dates, including an appearance at the New Orleans’ Jazz and Heritage Festival, due to her doctor’s recommendation that she needed time to rest.

She announced in 2017 that she would be retiring, stating, “I feel very, very enriched and satisfied with respect to where my career came from and where it is now."