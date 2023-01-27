More Sports:

January 27, 2023

WATCH: Eagles hype video, narrated by Brian Dawkins, does its job

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
101716BrianDawkins Michael Perez/AP

Brian Dawkins.

I am pretty skeptical when it comes to "hype videos." I grew up as a fan of the Philadelphia teams when I was younger, but working in this business, often times the fan in me is kept at bay by the simple duties of my job.

The newest video released by the Eagles Friday afternoon had me literally standing up and hooting and hollering — just ask my one and a half year old, who watched it with me and clapped gleefully afterwards.

There is no mistaking Brian Dawkins' passion. He is the perfect narrator and really succinctly sums up the mood of the city ahead of the Eagles' date with the 49ers, a 3 p.m. kickoff on Sunday.

There is something special about the passion of Philadelphia fans and it's hard to articulate. Well, it's hard if you are not Dawkins (or whoever teamed up with him to write a perfect script for him). The game is fast approaching, and Weapon X himself is slated to serve as honorary captain.

If you're there Sunday, bring ear plugs. Dawkins running onto the field just before kickoff will blow the roof off the Linc.

