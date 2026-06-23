Watch waterfront fireworks from a swan boat at Penn's Landing on June 27

Penn's Landing visitors will have the chance to watch the Delaware River Waterfront fireworks from an unusual spot on June 27: a swan boat.

Penn's Landing's pedal-powered swan boats will stay open until 10 p.m. during America's Weekend on the Waterfront, giving riders the opportunity to watch the fireworks from the water. The display is scheduled to begin at approximately 9:30 p.m.

The fireworks are part of the America's Weekend on the Waterfront Patriotic Concert & Fireworks at Summerfest celebration, which will bring entertainment and activities to the Delaware River Waterfront throughout the day.

One-hour swan boat rentals cost $12 for adults and $7 for children ages 17 and younger. Reservations are required, and the last one-hour rental of the evening will depart at 9 p.m.

More information about the event is available through the Delaware River Waterfront.

Saturday, June 27, 2026

Hours: Until 10 p.m. (last rental at 9 p.m.)

Penn's Landing Marina

Cost: $12 adults, $7 children

Reservations required

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