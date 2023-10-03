More Culture:

October 03, 2023

Wawa brings back 'Schwarberfest' hoagie deals for Phillies playoff run

The spinoff of the chain's summer promotion celebrates Kyle Schwarber by offering $5 Shortis and $6 Classic sandwiches

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
schwarberfest wawa 2023 Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports

Wawa is teaming up with Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber to bring back 'Schwarberfest,' a Hoagiefest spinoff that offers deals on Shorti and Classic hoagies.

Wawa is celebrating playoff baseball by offering hoagie deals to help Phillies fans fuel up before heading to Citizens Bank Park (or tuning in on TV).

Wawa again has partnered with Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber for "Schwarberfest," a spinoff of the chain's summer Hoagiefest promotion. The deals began Tuesday and will continue throughout the Phillies' postseason run. 

MORE: Phillies drop playoff hype video that will have you ready to run through a wall

During Schwarberfest, people that make their orders by using the Wawa app can score $5 Shorti hoagies and $6 Classic hoagies.

"Our home team has done it again by earning another hard-fought postseason berth so we're bringing 'Schwarberfest' back to show our support and hopefully help our hometown team bring home a championship trophy," said Alex Costabile, Wawa's chief customer officer. "We also want to help our customers celebrate with some hoagie savings while they cheer on Philly's team!"

Wawa first teamed up with the Phillies left fielder last October, launching "Schwarberfest" as the team made an unexpected run to the World Series. The convenience chain noted his stellar performance in June – the month when Hoagiefest begins each year.

At the beginning of the 2023 season, Wawa rolled out the "Schwarbomb," a mango and dragonfruit-flavored energy drink inspired by Schwarber.

The Phillies face the Miami Marlins in the National League Wild Card round starting Tuesday at 8:08 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park. The best-of-3 series continues through Thursday, if necessary.

If the new hoagie deals aren't enough to get fans psyched up for the postseason, then surely the team's latest hype video will do the trick:

