July 26, 2018

These are the Wawa stores now available for delivery through UberEats

By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Carroll - Wawa Store Center City Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Wawa at Broad and Walnut streets.

Accessing that bad-decision 3:00 a.m. Wawa mac n' cheese bowl just got a little easier.

The Delco-based convenience store chain is expanding its delivery service through a new partnership with UberEats, bringing food to your door via four more stores in the Greater Philadelphia area.

Though delivery from Wawa already was available for some stores in New Jersey and the Philly area through Grubhub, this marks the company's first use of UberEats, the food delivery spinoff of the ride-sharing app.

The UberEats option won't be available for all Philadelphia stores, however. Currently only the Headhouse Square Wawa, at Second and Lombard streets, is offering delivery service through the app. You also can order Wawa delivery from its locations in Plymouth Meeting, Ardmore, and Clifton Heights.

In addition to the local shops, Wawas in Washington, D.C., Tampa, and Orlando will be available through UberEats. In total, UberEats is expanding delivery coverage by eight stores. Combined with Grubhub, there are a total 15 Wawa locations that now deliver.

