More News:

July 25, 2018

Target expands same-day delivery service to New Jersey in attempt to rival Amazon Prime

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Target
Stock_Carroll - Target Stores Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The sign outside the Target store on Callowhill Ave. in Philadelphia.

The battle against Amazon rages on as Target expands its same-day delivery service in an attempt to rival the online retail giant.

Beginning Thursday, July 26, shoppers in New Jersey will have access to Shipt, Target's new online delivery membership which sounds a whole lot like Amazon Prime. To get the deal, customers purchase an annual Shipt membership for $99 (currently discounted at $49). Weekly and monthly membership billing is also available. With Shipt membership, all orders more than $35 are shipped for free.

For comparison, Amazon Prime is offered for $119 a year (discounts are available for students and others) and offers free and same-day shipping options exclusive to Prime members. There is no purchase minimum for free delivery, and the membership also gives streaming access to Amazon Prime Video.

In conjunction with the launch of Shipt, Target is taking cues from another sharing economy staple: Ride-sharing apps such as Uber and Lyft. Target is hiring more than 400 people in New Jersey alone to buy and deliver items from nearby Target stores, NJ.com reported.

In addition to servicing Target customers throughout New Jersey, the Philadelphia region is also part of Shipt's inaugural delivery coverage area. Shipt will come to New York City Aug. 9.

Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Target Philadelphia Retail Shopping Online Shopping Amazon New Jersey Amazon Prime Shipping

Just In

Must Read

Weather

Severe flooding closes Knoebels, Hershey Park as more rain looms
Knoebels Flooding

Investigations

Spring-Ford Area School District investigates teacher who wrestles as a Nazi
kevin bean blitzkrieg wwwa

Weddings

Carson Wentz shows off honeymoon photos, new tattoo
wildflowers by design wentz wedding

Food & Drink

Made in America hosting competition to choose festival's food vendors
05-Crowd_MadeInAmerica_Reinsel.jpg

Phillies

Chase Utley: The more things change, the more they stay the same
0723_Chase_Utley_USAT

Phillies

MLB Trade Rumors: Phillies showing interest in Curtis Granderson, others
072318_Curtis-Granderson_usat

Escapes

Limited - Tahiti and Moorea

$4095 -- Tahiti & Moorea: Luxe Retreat w/Overwater Villa & Flights
Limited - Castle in Ireland

$1100 -- Weeklong Guided Trip through Ireland

 *
Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.