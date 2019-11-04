More News:

November 04, 2019

Philly region could see first snow of season this week

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Weather Snow
Snow 2019 First Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia could see the first snow of the season this Friday, forecasters say. The Farmer's Almanac has predicated a long, cold and snowy winter in the region.

The Delaware Valley could get its first look at snow later this week as a front comes through and temperatures plummet, according to the National Weather Service.

The early part of the week is expected to be mild and mostly clear, with highs remaining in the mid- to upper-50s before things take a frigid turn late Thursday. 

A report from NBC10's First Alert Weather Team forecasts a steep drop from the mid-50s on Thursday afternoon to lows falling below 20 degrees by Saturday morning.

If the area is going to get snow, it will likely come overnight Thursday into Friday. Precipitation is expected late Thursday, but how long the system remains in the area will determine whether we see snowflakes.

It's doubtful there will be any snow accumulation in the event that the precipitation in the region does freeze, forecasters said.

The Farmer's Almanac predicted in August that the Philadelphia area should brace for a colder-than-normal winter that will bring heavy snow and persist into April.

Friday may give us the first taste of what's ahead. Here is the NWS forecast through the weekend:

MONDAY: Sunny, with a high near 58. South wind around 8 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 44. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

TUESDAY: A chance of showers, mainly before 8 amm. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Tuesday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 39. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

WEDENSDAY: Sunny, with a high near 54. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Wednesday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 41.

THURSDAY: A chance of rain after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Thursday night there is a chance of rain before 4 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

FRIDAY: A chance of snow before 7 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Friday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 43. Then Saturday night it'll be partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 50.Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weather Snow Philadelphia Pennsylvania Winter

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

DeSean Jackson reportedly headed for surgery as Eagles weigh bringing in WR help
14_11032019_EaglesvsBears_DeSean_Jackson_KateFrese.jpg

Odd News

Rat rides SEPTA train, causes chaos for passengers
Rat SEPTA MFL train

Parenting

Does taking acetaminophen while pregnant increase chances of a child having ADHD and autism?
Pregnant Woman during third trimester

Phillies

What they're doing: Phillies will pay Jake Arrieta $20 million, decision on Odubel Herrera looms
odubel-herrera-phillies_043019_usat

Food & Drink

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf weighs in on whether a hot dog is a sandwich
Gov. Tom Wolf hot dog sandwich

Food & Drink

Red Owl Tavern is bringing back Month of 1000 Pies for fifth year
Month of 1,000 Pies at Red Owl Tavern

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved