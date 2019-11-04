More News:

November 04, 2019

Joe Pesci is selling his $6.5 million home at the Jersey Shore

The eight bedroom, eight bathroom home has an elevator, a heated pool, and views of the Atlantic Ocean

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Real Estate For Sale
Joe Pesci $6.5 million home Lavallette Screenshot/Google Street View

New Jersey actor Joe Pesci is selling his eight bedroom, eight bathroom home in Lavallette, Ocean County for $6.5 million.

For those Joe Pesci super-fans looking for that most unique piece of of memorabilia to add to their collections, this is for you — but fair warning, it'll cost you a pretty penny.

The New Jersey native is selling his waterfront Jersey Shore home for $6.5 million, according to Realtor.com. This 7,219 square-foot residence is located in the West Point Island neighborhood of Lavallette, Ocean County. The eight-bedroom, eight-bathroom property was built in 1990 and purchased by Pesci in 1994 for $850,000.

The home has everything from Atlantic Ocean views to a heated pool. The home theater is decorated with memorabilia from films Pesci starred in, including a "Lethal Weapon 3" pinball machine. It also features a spiral staircase, elevator, and private, master-bedroom balcony. 

But as nice as all this is ... we have some questions about the style. While it does sport a clean and contemporary vibe, it also appears that the home has not been updated since the '90s. Those stools and laminate countertop bar. That brass. The kitchen with white walls, black accents, and pastel fans. Did we mention the brass?  

This is also by the far the most expensive listing in Lavallette. The next highest listing is a 4,000 square-foot home priced at nearly $2 million. It is also one of the eight most expensive listings in Ocean County.

Pesci was born in Newark and raised Belleville, Essex County. He's well known for his movie roles, including "Goodfellas," "Home Alone" and "My Cousin Vinny." Most recently, the actor starred alongside Robert De Niro and Al Pacino in Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman." 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Real Estate For Sale Jersey Shore New Jersey Philadelphia Ocean County Celebrities

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Doug Pederson won't rule out bringing in WR help as DeSean Jackson's status remains in doubt
14_11032019_EaglesvsBears_DeSean_Jackson_KateFrese.jpg

Odd News

Rat rides SEPTA train, causes chaos for passengers
Rat SEPTA MFL train

Parenting

Does taking acetaminophen while pregnant increase chances of a child having ADHD and autism?
Pregnant Woman during third trimester

Phillies

What they're doing: Phillies will pay Jake Arrieta $20 million, decision on Odubel Herrera looms
odubel-herrera-phillies_043019_usat

Food & Drink

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf weighs in on whether a hot dog is a sandwich
Gov. Tom Wolf hot dog sandwich

Food & Drink

Red Owl Tavern is bringing back Month of 1000 Pies for fifth year
Month of 1,000 Pies at Red Owl Tavern

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved