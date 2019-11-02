More Health:

November 02, 2019

Does taking acetaminophen while pregnant increase chances of a child having ADHD and autism?

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Contributor
Parenting Autism
Pregnant Woman during third trimester tatyana_tomsickova/iStock.com

A recent study provides evidence that moms who take acetaminophen during pregnancy may increase the odds that their children will have attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder or autism.

The new data was published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry.

Past studies have raised concerns, linking acetaminophen an increased risk of a child developing asthma, ADHD and autism. This latest study focused on a woman's use of acetaminophen – the active ingredient in the pain-reliever Tylenol – at the end of pregnancy.

To determine the odds, researchers tested the umbilical cord blood for acetaminophen and two of its byproducts, then followed the children's development for almost 10 years.

What they found was when an expecting mother takes this medication close to the time of her child's birth, her child's chances of having these two conditions more than doubled, with the strongest link found to ADHD.

The study included almost 1,000 children, more than were half boys. According to the data collected, almost 26% of them had ADHD, nearly 7% were diagnosed with autism, and 4% had both developmental disorders. Close to 33% didn't have any development issues.

Senior study author Dr. Xiaobin Wang, director of the Center on the Early Life Origins of Disease at Johns Hopkins University's Bloomberg School of Public Health, told US News & World Report "that prenatal acetaminophen use is consistently associated with an increased risk of developmental disabilities, including ADHD and possibly (autism)."

Wang and her colleagues, however, emphasized that a direct cause-and-effect link still has not been established.

The current FDA statement is that there still is not enough research to change their existing recommendations on acetaminophen use in pregnancy (about 70% of pregnant American women use it), but that pregnant women should always discuss any medications, even over-the-counter drugs, with their doctor before taking.

The FDA added that not treating fever or pain is never the answer and could lead to health complications for both the mother and her unborn child.

So what does all this mean? For now, consult with your doctor about all the potential benefits and risks associated with taking pain relievers during pregnancy and only use as recommended.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Parenting Autism Philadelphia Painkillers Pregnancy ADHD Pain Relief United States

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 9 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles vs. Bears
Alshon-Jeffery-Khalil-Mack_110119_usat

Halloween

Here's what to do with your Halloween pumpkins on Nov. 1
pumpkins recycling

Mental Health

Stress-related disorders, like PTSD, may increase risk for serious infection
ptsd infections stress

Eagles

Five over/unders for Eagles' Week 9 matchup vs. Bears
Jordan-Howard-Wentz-Eagles_110219_usat

Halloween

Conshohocken corgi's Wawa Shorti Halloween costume goes viral
Wawa Corgi

Food & Drink

Red Owl Tavern is bringing back Month of 1000 Pies for fifth year
Month of 1,000 Pies at Red Owl Tavern

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved