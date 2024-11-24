More Sports:

November 24, 2024

Week 12 non-Eagles rooting guide

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
112224CooperRush Tim Heitman/Imagn Images

Eagles fans will be forced to root for Cooper Rush and the Cowboys this Sunday.

Each week we'll lay out a rooting guide for non-Eagles games on the NFL schedule for those of you on the fence while watching the other action around the league. Ideal winners bolded.

NFC East

First, a look at the updated NFC East standings: 

NFC East Record Div record GB 
 Eagles8-2 3-0 
 Commanders7-4 2-1 1.5 
 Cowboys3-7 1-1 
 Giants2-8 0-4 


The Eagles have a 1.5-game lead over the Commanders, while the Cowboys' and Giants' seasons are cooked. The Eagles have a 79 percent chance of winning the division, per Inpredictable.

• Buccaneers at Giants: The Giants have cut Daniel Jones, and there's unsurprising reporting that the players don't like GM Joe Schoen and that head coach Brian Daboll is losing the locker room. John Mara is on record saying that he is going to stick with Schoen and Daboll into 2025, but I just don't see how that's possible. The more games this team loses down the stretch the better the draft pick they'll have for a potential new regime. So, you know, it's best if they win some games. 

Also, the Bucs are a real threat to win the NFC South, even at 4-6, and that's not a team the Eagles want to see in the playoffs, given Jalen Hurts' poor history against Todd Bowles.

Cowboys at Commanders: The more distance the Eagles can put between themselves and the Commanders in the NFC East, the better. (Duh.)

As for the Cowboys, they're in the same situation as the Giants. The more games the Cowboys lose, the better the pick they'll have, and Mike McCarthy is almost certainly getting fired.

NFC contenders

As usual, let's first look at the NFC seeding if the season ended today (it doesn't).

Seed TeamRecord Conf record 
Lions 9-1 6-1 
Eagles 8-2 5-2 
Cardinals 6-4 3-3 
Falcons  6-5 6-2 
 Vikings 8-2 3-2 
 Packers 7-3 3-3 
Commanders7-4 5-2 
Rams5-5 3-4 
Seahawks5-5 2-4 
10  49ers5-5 3-4 
11  Buccaneers4-6 4-3 
12  Bears ☠️4-6 2-3 
13  Saints ☠️4-7 3-4 
14  Panthers ☠️3-7 2-4 
15  Cowboys ☠️3-7 1-5 
16  Giants ☠️2-8 1-6 


As you can see, the Eagles actually have more of a buffer between themselves and either the Falcons or Cardinals for the 2 seed than they do over the Commanders. They are also only a game behind the Lions for the 1 seed.

NFC crossover games

• 49ers at Packers: The 49ers are having a difficult season after blowing the Super Bowl last year. If the season ended today, they'd finish in 10th place in the NFC, and out of the playoffs. Still, would you rather face the Packers in the playoffs, or a 49ers team that will have to have gotten hot down the stretch to earn their way in? If I'm the Eagles, I'd rather face the Packers.

NFC North

• Lions at Colts: The Eagles are in striking distance of the Lions for the 1 seed, so a Lions loss is ideal. However, the Lions would still be atop the NFC with a loss and an Eagles win on the the strength of a better conference record. It's more ideal if the Lions lose to an NFC team, but all losses are welcomed, of course. 

Vikings at Bears: Again, same question as above... Would you rather face the Vikings in the playoffs, or the 49ers?

NFC West

Cardinals at Seahawks: The Cardinals lead the NFC West with a 6-4 record. They are an ideal team to win the NFC West instead of the 49ers or Rams.

For future reference

Ravens at Chargers: The Ravens are the Eagles' Week 13 opponent (next Sunday). Both the Ravens and Eagles will have to travel home from Los Angeles in advance of their matchup, but the Ravens will have to do so after a Monday night game. I think that if you're an Eagles fan you're just rooting for a physical game here.

Chiefs at Panthers: The Eagles then play the Panthers Week 14. They have a terrible roster, but have actually been a little frisky lately and have a two-game winning streak. It's probably best if the Chiefs humble them.

Irrelevant to the Eagles

  1. Patriots at Dolphins
  2. Titans at Texans
  3. Broncos at Raiders
BYE: Falcons, Saints, Bills, Bengals, Jets, Jaguars.

MORE: Eagles-Rams preview: 5 things to watch

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Non-Eagles rooting guide

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Woman checking her holiday expenses

How to manage your holiday expenses without overspending
Limited - Visit Wilmington - Nemours

Discover the Brandywine Valley with the Treasure Trail Passport

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Governor approves $153 million for SEPTA to prevent massive fare hikes

SEPTA deficit Shapiro funding

Sponsored

'The Comeuppance' brings laughter and reflection to The Wilma Theater

Limited - Wilma - Comeuppance 1

TV

Jason Kelce to host late-night talk show in Philly for ESPN

Jason Kelce late night

Phillies

MLB rumors: Phillies are reportedly (somewhat) serious players for Juan Soto

Juan-Soto-mlb-free-agency-Phillies_110224_USAT

Weekend

What to do this weekend: VinylCon and the Giant Heart returns

Weekend guide heart

Eagles

The Eagles' six-game win streak to the top of the NFC East by the numbers

Saquon-Barkley-TD-Celebration-Eagles-Commanders-Week-11-NFL-2024.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved