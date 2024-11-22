Eagles-Rams: Staff picks, betting odds and more for the Sunday Night Football matchup

The Eagles are approaching Sunday night looking for seven wins in a row and to keep pace with the Lions at the top of the NFC.

The Rams will be fighting to keep up in what's been a tight, and unpredictable, NFC West race.

The Eagles have Saquon Barkley as the conference's leading rusher and what's become one of the NFL's top defensive units led by breakout linebacker Zack Baun and rookie stars Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.

The Rams, while not the powerhouse they once were, still boast a solid receiving duo in Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, and a veteran quarterback in Matt Stafford who is still going strong.

So how will Week 12 go on Sunday night in LA?

Here's how our staff is feeling...

• GAME INFO •

NFL WEEK 12



Eagles (8-2) at Rams (5-5)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET | SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)



BROADCAST INFO

TV: NBC, Peacock (Mike Tirico, Cris Colinsworth, Melissa Stark)

RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick)

BETTING LINES

NFL Week 12 betting odds



Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings PHI -3 PHI -162

LAR +136 48.5 FanDuel PHI -3 PHI -162

LAR +136 47.5 BetRivers PHI -3 PHI -159

LAR +132 48 BetMGM PHI -3 PHI -160

LAR +130 48 bet365 PHI -3 PHI -150

LAR +125 48 *Lines as of Monday

• PREDICTIONS •

Jimmy Kempski

2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 7-3

PICK: Eagles 32, Rams 26

Most years, Eagles fans might look at this matchup and think, "Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, Matthew Stafford... Uh oh! 😬." But not in 2024, as the Eagles' cornerback trio of Darius Slay, Quinyon Mitchell, and Cooper DeJean have been excellent. Similarly, the Rams' strength on the defensive side of the ball is on the edges, with rookie Jared Verse (4.5 sacks) and Byron Young (6 sacks). Meh. Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson will take care of those guys.

The matchup that I think could be lopsided is A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith vs. the Rams' small corners, Darious Williams (5'9, 187), and Cobie Durant (5'11, 180). There could be opportunities for Jalen Hurts to air the ball out down the field, letting Brown and Smith win against those guys down the sideline.

The Rams are a formidable opponent, and probably better than anyone the Eagles have faced during their six-game winning streak, but the Eagles are simply rolling right now, and I think that will carry over into L.A., where the Eagles typically have a home field advantage with traveling fans..

MORE: Eagles Week 12 power ranking roundup

Evan Macy

2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 8-2

PICK: Eagles 27, Rams 17

I picked last this week, and it felt like an opportunity to be "that guy" and pick the Rams to win. But after seeing them the last few weeks in stark contrast to the Eagles all around domination, I just don't really see it. The true tests are coming up soon, with the Ravens, Steelers and Commanders again still ahead, but Sunday night Philly should roll again under the bright lights.

Shamus Clancy

2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 7-3

PICK: Eagles 29, Rams 17

A couple extra days of rest coming off a big Thursday Night Football win will bode well for the Birds. Jalen Hurts was added to the Eagles’ injury report on Wednesday, but with this Saquon Barkley-led run game destroying opponents and the team’s defense playing like an elite unit, that may ultimately not matter much.

MORE: Eagles-Rams Week 12 injury report, with analysis