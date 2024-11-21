Eagles-Rams Week 12 injury report, with analysis

November 21, 2024
The Philadelphia Eagles listed seven players on their initial injury report ahead of their Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams listed six players on their initial injury report.
Here's the Eagles-Rams injury report, with analysis...
|Player
|Injury
|Wed
|Thurs
|Fri
|Status
|WR DeVonta Smith
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DT Milton Williams
|Foot
|DNP
|EDGE Bryce Huff
|Wrist
|DNP
|EDGE Jalyx Hunt
|Ankle
|DNP
|QB Jalen Hurts
|Ankle
|Limited
|LB Nakobe Dean
|Groin
|Limited
|WR/RS Britain Covey
|Shoulder
|Full
Wednesday notes:
• Hurts is expected to be a full participant in practice on Thursday and Friday, and play in the game on Sunday.
• DeVonta Smith was a non-participant on the first day of practice both in Weeks 10 and 11, so for now there's not yet high concern that he won't play.
• Huff is having a procedure done on his wrist on Thursday, so he is likely headed to IR. Hunt will have the opportunity to get more snaps in Huff's absence, but he too did not practice on Wednesday because of an ankle injury.
• The Eagles opened the 21-day practice window for Covey to return from IR. He will likely take Huff's spot on the 53-man roster and resume his role as the team's primary punt returner.
• WR Britain Covey (IR): Covey has been the team's primary punt returner since 2022. He was arguably the best punt returner in the NFL last season. As a receiver, Covey hasn't gotten many opportunities in the regular offense, but he started to get a little bit of a role this season. In the first three games, he had 7 catches for 34 yards. He previously only had 4 catches in the first two years of his NFL career.
• S James Bradberry (IR): The Eagles kept Bradberry on their active roster for no good reason at 53-man cutdowns, and then the next day he suffered a "lower body" injury that was originally supposed to keep him out 6-8 weeks.
|Player
|Injury
|Wed
|Thurs
|Fri
|Status
|RT Rob Havenstein
|Ankle
|DNP
|DB Charles Woods
|Ankle
|DNP
|CB Cobie Durant
|Thigh
|Limited
|OL Joe Noteboom
|Ankle
|Limited
|DT Neville Gallimore
|Neck
|Limited
|OL KT Leveston
|Ankle
|Full
Wednesday notes:
• Earlier this season, the Rams were one of the most banged-up teams in the NFL, with injuries to their two starting receivers, Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, as well as a handful of their offensive linemen. They are much healthier now.
• Havenstein is the Rams' starting RT. He was injured in the Rams' Week 9 game against the Seahawks. Noteboom initially replaced Havenstein in the lineup, but after Noteboom got hurt as well Warren McClendon filled in at RT. This is the most noteworthy Rams injury to track throughout the week.
• Durant's injury is new. He is a starting corner.
• TE Tyler Higbee: Higbee tore an ACL and MCL in the Rams' loss to the Lions in the playoffs last season, and he has been on the PUP list all year so far in 2024. He has 353 catches for 3602 yards and 22 TDs in 8 seasons with the Rams. The Rams' leading receiver at tight end this season is Colby Parkinson, who has 24 catches for 233 yards and 1 TE.
• CB Derion Kendrick: Kendrick started 10 games for the Rams in 2023 before tearing an ACL during training camp. His season is over. The Rams' starting corners are Darious Williams and Cobie Durant.
• S John Johnson III: Johnson suffered a fractured scapula in September. The Rams' starting safeties are former Commander Kamren Curl and rookie Kamren Kitchens. The Rams lead the NFL in starting safeties named Kamren.
• LB Troy Reeder: Reeder is a replacement-level starting LB. He had 46 tackles in 6 games before going on IR with a hamstring injury.
• DT Larrell Murchison: Rotational DT.
