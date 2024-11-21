Eagles-Rams Week 12 injury report, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles listed seven players on their initial injury report ahead of their Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams listed six players on their initial injury report.

Here's the Eagles-Rams injury report, with analysis...

Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status WR DeVonta Smith Hamstring DNP

DT Milton Williams Foot DNP EDGE Bryce Huff Wrist DNP EDGE Jalyx Hunt Ankle DNP QB Jalen Hurts Ankle Limited LB Nakobe Dean Groin Limited WR/RS Britain Covey Shoulder Full



Wednesday notes:

• Hurts is expected to be a full participant in practice on Thursday and Friday, and play in the game on Sunday.



• DeVonta Smith was a non-participant on the first day of practice both in Weeks 10 and 11, so for now there's not yet high concern that he won't play.

• Huff is having a procedure done on his wrist on Thursday, so he is likely headed to IR. Hunt will have the opportunity to get more snaps in Huff's absence, but he too did not practice on Wednesday because of an ankle injury.



• The Eagles opened the 21-day practice window for Covey to return from IR. He will likely take Huff's spot on the 53-man roster and resume his role as the team's primary punt returner.

