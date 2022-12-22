More Sports:

December 22, 2022

Week 16 NFL picks

Who will win in key Week 16 matchups?

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Gardner Minshew will be fine.

For the gambling degenerates, here are my Week 16 NFL picks. To note, the team logos indicate who I think will win the game, not cover the spread. At the end of the picks, I'll note a few teams that I like based on the spread.

Also, I should note that I have an absolutely nasty flu, so I am not bringing the 🔥 analysis. My apologies.

092420Jaguarslogo2020

Jaguars at Jets (-2): I don't love taking the Jags on the road as they are historically an atrocious road team, but if they win out, they will win the AFC South, and Trevor Lawrence is playing at a high level.

090920BillsLogo2020

Bills (-8) at Bears: It is going to be frigid in Chicago this weekend (significantly worse than last weekend), so maybe that will create an equalizer for the Bears, in that it could be a low scoring game. But obviously, the Bills are a top 5 team and the Bears are a bottom 5 team.

Brownslogo2020

Saints at Browns (-2.5): This is a huge game for the Saints pick owned by the Eagles, as it fell to ninth overall last weekend. The Saints' remaining opponents are the Browns, Eagles, and Panthers.

092420Texanslogo2020

Texans at Titans (-3): The Texans put huge scares into the Cowboys and Chiefs the last two weeks, and the Titans are limping to the finish line.

090920ChiefsLogo2020

Seahawks at Chiefs (-10): The Seahawks are who we thought they were.

051020VikingsLogo2020

Giants at Vikings (-4): The Giants don't have the defensive backs to match up with Justin Jefferson.

Bengalslogo2020

Bengals (-3) at Patri*ts: This line seems awfully low. The Bengals are rolling while the Patri*ts have been one of the worst coached teams in the NFL this season.

051020LionsLogo2020

Lions (-2.5) at Panthers: The Lions have won six of seven. I'll keep riding them until they falter.

Ravenslogo2020

Falcons at Ravens (-7.5): The Ravens are going to be one-and-done in the playoffs again, aren't they?

05102049ersLogo2020

Commanders at 49ers (-7): The Commanders blew it at home against the Giants last weekend, and their playoff hopes will be further compromised after they lose in San Francisco. 

051020EaglesLogo2020

Eagles at Cowboys (-5): The Eagles are an objectively better football team than the Cowboys. They have arguably the best offensive line in the NFL, a top three group of receivers, an extremely deep and talented pass rush that leads the NFL in sacks, and they have both the best turnover differential and point differential in the NFL. They are sending eight players to the Pro Bowl, and the reality is that they probably could have sent 10 or 11. It is an absolutely loaded roster without any glaring holes.

The Cowboys' roster has star power (Micah Parsons, etc.), but it also has its share of concern areas, notably at offensive tackle, off-ball linebacker, cornerback, and wide receiver (CeeDee Lamb aside). There's little question that the Eagles' roster, quarterbacks aside, is better than the Cowboys' roster.

Of course, the Eagles are five-point underdogs in this matchup because they are very likely to start backup Gardner Minshew while Jalen Hurts' sprained shoulder heals up. One thing that Minshew has proven over his career is that he doesn't put the ball in harm's way. He has a career 41 TDs vs. 12 INTs, and he only has two career games in which he threw two INTs. Dak Prescott has thrown two INTs in four of his last six games.

I trust Minshew to make smart decisions and allow the elite roster around him to make enough plays to win this game.

090920RaidersLogo

Raiders at Steelers (-2): Who cares?

101420DolphinsLogo2020

Packers at Dolphins (-3.5): The Dolphins have lost three straight, while the Packers have played better in recent weeks. I think the Packers are an interesting team to keep an eye on if they win this game. If they win out they'll be 9-8 and will have a decent shot of getting into the tourney.

010321BroncosLogo2020

Broncos (-2.5) at Rams: This is a huge game for draft order purposes. The Broncos pick (owned by Seattle) is currently third overall, while the Rams pick (owned by Detroit) is fourth.

051020BuccaneersLogo2020

Buccaneers (-7.5) at Cardinals: The Bucs close out their season against three bad opponents in the Cardinals, Panthers, and Falcons. It's the game against the Panthers that will matter most in deciding the NFC South.

090920ChargersLogo2020

Chargers (-4.5) at Colts: BDN gets the start.

• Picks against the spread: Bengals (-3), Lions (-2.5), Eagles (+5).

• Eagles picks: 12-2

• 2022 season, straight up: 135-88-2 (0.604)
• 2022 season, ATS: 43-42 (0.506) 
• 2021 season, straight up: 179-105-1 (0.630)
• 2021 season, ATS: 46-40-1 (0.534)
• 2020 season, straight up: 169-81-1 (0.675)
• 2020 season, ATS: 45-37-3 (0.547)
• 2019 season, straight up: 160-107-1 (0.601)
• 2019 season, ATS: 42-35-3 (0.544)
• 2018 season, straight up: 173-94-2 (0.647)
• 2018 season, ATS: 41-36-2 (0.532)
• 2017 season, straight up: 181-86 (0.678)
• 2017 season, ATS: 36-32-2 (0.529)
• 2016 season, straight up: 171-94-2 (0.644)
• 2016 season, ATS:  41-34 (0.547)
• 2015 season, straight up: 163-93 (0.637)
• 2015 season, ATS: 46-30-2 (0.605)

• Last 8 years, ATS: 338-283-13 (0.543)

