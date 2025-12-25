Week 17 NFL straight up, against the spread, and survivor pool picks: Christmas and Saturday edition

For the gambling degenerates, here are my Week 17 NFL picks. The team logos indicate who I think will win the game, not necessarily cover the spread. At the end of the picks, I'll note a few teams that I like based on the spread. Disclaimer: Don't actually listen to anything I say here, as I have had an absolutely horrendous season picking games.

Also, this will be a Christmas / Saturday game edition only, and we'll include our non-Eagles rooting guide for each game.

Cowboys (-7) at Commanders: In the first Christmas matchup of the day, Josh Johnson will be starting for the Commanders. I'm going to keep this simple. Josh Johnson is not a viable NFL starter, and he was horrid against the Eagles last week. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys' offensive weapons should have little trouble scoring against the Commanders' trash defense, and Johnson won't be able to keep up.

Non-Eagles rooting guide: One of these teams is going to mess up its draft position, and in my opinion it doesn't matter which one that is.

Lions (-7.5) at Vikings: In the second Christmas matchup, Max Brosmer will be starting for the Vikings. Again, let's not overcomplicate this. Give me the Lions, who are still mathematically alive for a playoff berth (but probably not for long).

Non-Eagles rooting guide: If the Lions miraculously get in to the playoffs, I like their chances of upsetting the 2 seed more than the Packers. Since the Eagles could possibly be the 2 seed, it's probably best if they don't get in.

Broncos (-13) at Chiefs: In the third Christmas matchup, someone named Chris Oladokun will start for the Chiefs. So, you know, again, let's not overcomplicate things. Give me the Broncos.

Non-Eagles rooting guide: Irrelevant.

Texans at Chargers (-2): Oh hey, finally, a game with two real quarterbacks and two teams that will be in the playoffs. The Texans are quietly on a seven-game winning streak, while the Chargers have won four straight.

This is a bad matchup for the Chargers, who have an injury-devastated offensive line that is ripe for the picking against the Texans' excellent edge rushers, and their talented secondary.

Non-Eagles rooting guide: Irrelevant.

Ravens at Packers (-2.5): The Packers are limping to the finish line, but they're better than this surprisingly bad Ravens team.

Non-Eagles rooting guide: The Packers would be an ideal first-round opponent for the Eagles, so it's best if they win.