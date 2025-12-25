More Sports:

Week 17 NFL straight up, against the spread, and survivor pool picks: Christmas and Saturday edition

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Merry Christmas! Here's a Josh Johnson game.

For the gambling degenerates, here are my Week 17 NFL picks. The team logos indicate who I think will win the game, not necessarily cover the spread. At the end of the picks, I'll note a few teams that I like based on the spread. Disclaimer: Don't actually listen to anything I say here, as I have had an absolutely horrendous season picking games.

Also, this will be a Christmas / Saturday game edition only, and we'll include our non-Eagles rooting guide for each game.

051020CowboysLogo2020

Cowboys (-7) at Commanders: In the first Christmas matchup of the day, Josh Johnson will be starting for the Commanders. I'm going to keep this simple. Josh Johnson is not a viable NFL starter, and he was horrid against the Eagles last week. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys' offensive weapons should have little trouble scoring against the Commanders' trash defense, and Johnson won't be able to keep up.

Non-Eagles rooting guide: One of these teams is going to mess up its draft position, and in my opinion it doesn't matter which one that is.

051020LionsLogo2020

Lions (-7.5) at Vikings: In the second Christmas matchup, Max Brosmer will be starting for the Vikings. Again, let's not overcomplicate this. Give me the Lions, who are still mathematically alive for a playoff berth (but probably not for long).

Non-Eagles rooting guide: If the Lions miraculously get in to the playoffs, I like their chances of upsetting the 2 seed more than the Packers. Since the Eagles could possibly be the 2 seed, it's probably best if they don't get in.

010321BroncosLogo2020

Broncos (-13) at Chiefs: In the third Christmas matchup, someone named Chris Oladokun will start for the Chiefs. So, you know, again, let's not overcomplicate things. Give me the Broncos.

Non-Eagles rooting guide: Irrelevant.

092420Texanslogo2020

Texans at Chargers (-2): Oh hey, finally, a game with two real quarterbacks and two teams that will be in the playoffs. The Texans are quietly on a seven-game winning streak, while the Chargers have won four straight.

This is a bad matchup for the Chargers, who have an injury-devastated offensive line that is ripe for the picking against the Texans' excellent edge rushers, and their talented secondary.

Non-Eagles rooting guide: Irrelevant.

051020PackersLogo2020

Ravens at Packers (-2.5): The Packers are limping to the finish line, but they're better than this surprisingly bad Ravens team.

Non-Eagles rooting guide: The Packers would be an ideal first-round opponent for the Eagles, so it's best if they win.

Survivor pick ☠️

I hate trusting the Cowboys here on a short week Thursday game, but it's hard to see how they'll lose to Josh Johnson, especially in a game Dak Prescott is oddly motivated to play.

  1. Week 1: Eagles ✅
  2. Week 2: Ravens ✅
  3. Week 3: Bills ✅
  4. Week 4: Broncos ✅
  5. Week 5: Lions ✅
  6. Week 6: Packers ✅
  7. Week 7: Chiefs ✅
  8. Week 8: Colts ✅
  9. Week 9: Rams ✅
  10. Week 10: Seahawks ✅
  11. Week 11: Patri*ts ✅
  12. Week 12: 49ers ✅
  13. Week 13: Chargers ✅
  14. Week 14: Buccaneers ☠️, but 🙌
  15. Week 15: Jaguars ✅
  16. Week 16: Texans ✅
  17. Week 17: Cowboys

Disclaimer: I got knocked out of my survivor pool Week 14. Or at least I thought I did when the Bucs lost. However, I caught a huge break, because all 14 people who were still alive in my survivor pool all picked teams that lost, such as the Bucs (like me), Browns, and Chiefs. So, all 14 survived! 🙌

Merry Christmas to those of you who celebrate.

• Picks against the spread: Cowboys (-7), Lions (-6), Texans (+2).

• Eagles picks: 10-5

• 2025 season, straight up: 157-82-1 (0.656)
• 2025 season, ATS: 43-51-1 (0.458) 
• 2024 season, straight up: 205-80 (0.719)
• 2024 season, ATS: 62-44-3 (0.583)
• 2023 season, straight up: 178-109 (0.620)
• 2023 season, ATS: 50-48-6 (0.510) 
• 2022 season, straight up: 176-107-2 (0.621)
• 2022 season, ATS: 50-50 (0.500) 
• 2021 season, straight up: 179-105-1 (0.630)
• 2021 season, ATS: 46-40-1 (0.534)
• 2020 season, straight up: 169-81-1 (0.675)
• 2020 season, ATS: 45-37-3 (0.547)
• 2019 season, straight up: 160-107-1 (0.601)
• 2019 season, ATS: 42-35-3 (0.544)
• 2018 season, straight up: 173-94-2 (0.647)
• 2018 season, ATS: 41-36-2 (0.532)
• 2017 season, straight up: 181-86 (0.678)
• 2017 season, ATS: 36-32-2 (0.529)
• 2016 season, straight up: 171-94-2 (0.644)
• 2016 season, ATS:  41-34 (0.547)
• 2015 season, straight up: 163-93 (0.637)
• 2015 season, ATS: 46-30-2 (0.605)

• Last 11 seasons, ATS: 492-427-23 (0.535)

