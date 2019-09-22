More Sports:

September 22, 2019

Week 3 non-Eagles rooting guide

By Jimmy Kempski
Eagles fans will also be Josh Rosen fans (for a quarter or so, anyway) on Sunday.

In past seasons, Philadelphia Eagles fans generally rooted for their own team, and kept an eye on the rest of the NFC East. Ever since they won their first Super Bowl, and now that they are consistently contenders to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl, it's perhaps worth keeping tabs on the conference, as opposed to just the division.

And so, each week we'll lay out a rooting guide for non-Eagles games on the NFL schedule, and yes, I'm aware that most of the below is obvious. Ideal winning team bolded:

Dolphins at Cowboys: This game should be over by halftime, so don't get your hopes up, but obviously, any Cowboys loss is ideal. Duh.

Giants at Buccaneers: You know what? I think it's better if the Giants win. That'll make each of these teams 1-2, and it's probably better if the Giants don't get too high a draft a pick, and benefit from a team giving them a big package of picks to move up for a quarterback.

• Bears at Washington: You can go ahead and apply the same logic above for the Giants to Washington. But also, a Bears loss is ideal.

• Saints at Seahawks: The Seahawks are 2-0, while the Saints are 1-1, but it's probably best if the Saints pile up as many losses as possible while Drew Brees is out, negating any chance of them getting home field advantage.

• Panthers at Cardinals: Who cares? Neither of these teams is going anywhere, but if I had to pick an ideal loser... uh, the Panthers? They'd at least make for an interesting offseason discussion on whether or not they should draft a QB. 

Raiders at Vikings: Obviously, the Eagles benefit from any AFC team beating an NFC team.

• Falcons at Colts: Ditto.

Steelers at 49ers: Ditto.

• Rams at Browns: Ditto

Broncos at Packers: Ditto. I'll also note quickly here that the Eagles not only have to travel to Green Bay on a short week next Wednesday, but the NFL also gave the Packers a home game preceding that matchup.

• Jets at Patriots: Only worth a look in the sense that the Eagles play both teams this year, but it won't matter when the Pats blow them out by 40.

Irrelevant to the Eagles:

  1. Bengals at Bills
  2. Ravens at Chiefs
  3. Texans at Chargers

