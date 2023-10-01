Week 4 non-Eagles rooting guide

Each week during the NFL season we lay out a rooting guide for non-Eagles games on the NFL schedule. And yes, I'm aware that most of the below is obvious. Ideal winners bolded.

NFC East

Here are the NFC East's common opponents outside of the division, and results so far:

Common Opponent PHI DAL WAS NYG 49ers Loss Cardinals Loss Win Win Rams Seahawks Bills Loss Dolphins Jets Win Patriots Win





As you can see, each of the Eagles' rivals has a win and a loss against the common opponents. The Cowboys and Giants will both face common opponents outside of the division Week 4.

• Patri*ts at Cowboys: We don't normally think of early season games against AFC teams are super important, but the Cowboys can ill-afford to fall to 2-2 with a trip to Santa Clara on the horizon Week 5.

• Seahawks at Giants: The Giants aren't much of a threat to the Eagles in the NFC East, but, ehhh, I suppose it's just better if they fall out of contention quickly, as expected? But also, the Seahawks have a fighting chance of contending with the 49ers for an NFC West title.

