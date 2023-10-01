More Sports:

October 01, 2023

Week 4 non-Eagles rooting guide

Eagles fans should have more than one rooting interest in Week 4.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Brock Purdy and the 49ers are undefeated so far in 2023. Well, the 2023 season, not the year 2023.

Each week during the NFL season we lay out a rooting guide for non-Eagles games on the NFL schedule. And yes, I'm aware that most of the below is obvious. Ideal winners bolded.

NFC East

Here are the NFC East's common opponents outside of the division, and results so far:

Common Opponent PHI DAL WAS NYG 
49ers    Loss 
Cardinals  Loss Win Win 
 Rams    
 Seahawks    
 Bills  Loss  
 Dolphins    
 Jets Win   
 PatriotsWin    


As you can see, each of the Eagles' rivals has a win and a loss against the common opponents. The Cowboys and Giants will both face common opponents outside of the division Week 4.

Patri*ts at Cowboys: We don't normally think of early season games against AFC teams are super important, but the Cowboys can ill-afford to fall to 2-2 with a trip to Santa Clara on the horizon Week 5.

Seahawks at Giants: The Giants aren't much of a threat to the Eagles in the NFC East, but, ehhh, I suppose it's just better if they fall out of contention quickly, as expected? But also, the Seahawks have a fighting chance of contending with the 49ers for an NFC West title.

Draft pick watch

Buccaneers at Saints: The Eagles own the Saints' second-round pick. Let's fire up the PFF mock draft simulator! We'll do three rounds.

• Round 1: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
• Round 2 (from Saints): Calen Bullock, S, USC
• Round 2: Javon Bullard, S/SCB, Georgia
• Round 3: Will Shipley, RB, Clemson

Others in the NFC

Cardinals at 49ers: The Cardinals did the Eagles a huge solid Week 3 when they beat the Cowboys. Should they also beat the 49ers Week 4, Eagles fans might forgive Jonathan Gannon for the Super Bowl. OK, maybe not, but maybe they'll hate him 1 or 2 percent less? OK, maybe not.

Falcons at Jaguars: The Falcons winning the NFC South instead of the Saints is a good outcome in terms of draft positioning for the Eagles. But also, the Falcons feel like a potential playoff opponent that the Eagles could smash. 

Rams at Colts: Cooper Kupp could potentially return to the Rams' lineup Week 5 against the Eagles. I feel like a loss (and thus a 1-3 record) would make Kupp more likely to rush back if he's not completely ready. Does that make sense? Yes? No? Well, whatever.

Vikings at Panthers: If the Vikings lose to a bottom five team like the Panthers and start 0-4, there's a decent chance they'll start selling off players in contract years and more or less go into tank mode. The Vikings still have the 49ers on their schedule Week 7, so it would be ideal for the Eagles if they try to stay competitive at least until that game.

For future reference

The following bolded teams play the Eagles this season, so they're just worth keeping an eye on, but it doesn't matter much who wins:

  1. Dolphins at Bills
  2. Chiefs at Jets
The Eagles have the Jets Week 6, the Dolphins Week 7, the Chiefs Week 11, and the Bills Week 12.

Irrelevant to the Eagles

  1. Bengals at Titans
  2. Ravens at Browns
  3. Broncos at Bears
  4. Steelers at Texans
  5. Raiders at Chargers

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

